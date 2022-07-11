Duce Robinson, the No. 1-ranked tight end in the 2023 recruiting class and top priority USC target, came out to Redondo Beach in late June to get in work with the top quarterbacks in the country at the Elite 11 finals.

Robinson, from Phoenix, Ariz., is the No. 29-ranked overall prospect nationally.

Here's a video package of his reps:

RELATED: Full video interview with Duce Robinson about USC and his recruitment