USC brought seven players to the postgame press conference after its 52-42 loss to No. 5-ranked Washington on Saturday night.

Some players sat at the table behind the microphones, others stood behind or to the side and leaned in when it was their time to talk.

Watch the full session here with QB Caleb Williams, LBs Mason Cobb and Shane Lee, C Justin Dedich, S Calen Bullock, LT Jonah Monheim and WR Tahj Washington.

