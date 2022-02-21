LAS VEGAS, Nev. -- When the new Rivals250 rankings came out last week, it was hard not to notice just how many of the top national prospects USC is in play with at this point in the 2023 recruiting cycle.

The Lincoln Riley Effect has proven strong, and a number of top recruits who had built relationships with Riley and his staff previously at Oklahoma are eager to take a fresh look at the Trojans now.

That includes five-star inside linebacker Anthony Hill -- the No. 1-ranked ILB in this class and the No. 16 overall national prospect, from Denton, Texas -- who put USC in his top 6 list along with Texas, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Alabama and Miami.

"These are the six -- that's it. So I'll be getting down there seeing what the six schools have to offer," Hill told TrojanSports.com over the weekend while competing at the Battle 7-on-7 tournament in Las Vegas.

Hill doesn't have a USC visit set just yet, but he says it's definitely happening.

"I know for sure I'm going down there," he said.