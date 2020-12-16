TrojanSports - WATCH: USC coach Clay Helton recaps Trojans' 2021 signing class with Rivals

WATCH: USC coach Clay Helton recaps Trojans' 2021 signing class with Rivals
USC head coach Clay Helton joins Rivals national director of recruiting Mike Farrell on Wednesday morning to discuss the Trojans' Early Signing Day haul.
Read more about USC's signing class here, with full scouting reports on every signee.
Watch the full interview here:
