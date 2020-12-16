TrojanSports - USC Early Signing Day Live Tracker: Follow along with the news of the day

**Not subscribed? Now is the perfect time to change that. We're offering a FREE TRIAL through Jan. 29 for new subscribers. Just use promo code USCNSD and this link to get started. Returning former users can use this link to log-in first. Unlock access to all of our premium content and in-depth USC team and recruiting coverage for no up-front cost, no commitment and no strings attached. Cancel anytime you want before the end of the trial period.**

Official signings ...

4:43 PT -- 4-star Rivals100 TE Michael Trigg (Tampa, Fla.)

Four-star Rivals100 TE Michael Trigg makes it official, signing his National Letter of Intent bright and early Wednesday morning. Trigg is USC's highest-ranked 2021 commit, slotted at No. 68 overall and the No. 3 TE in this class. At 6-foot-4, 230 pounds, he's a physical mismatch who will plug into the Drake London role in USC's offense in the future. He also plans to play basketball for the Trojans. Read more: Trigg discusses his USC decision | Commitment Analysis

Alec Simpson's Film Room Evaluation: "Trigg is a dominant force at the tight end position checking in at every bit of 6-foot-4, 230 pounds. He brings a high level of athleticism for someone his size and has the play-making ability to gain huge yardage after the catch. Trigg is very versatile -- he’s somebody who can be used as a true tight end and can also be flexed out as a weapon in the slot as well. He’s also a guy who can win those 50/50 balls in the air. Trigg displays solid route running ability that should translate well to the next level. "At 1:15 on his highlight tape, Trigg runs a nice hitch and go route that baited the opposing cornerback. He then bounces off the safety that came over the top in coverage and scores from 40 yards out. That’s the kind of play-making ability that’s really going to separate him from an average tight end. "Trigg is currently rated as a 4-star recruit and the No. 12 overall tight end in the country. In my opinion, he’s a top 10 tight end. With some work in his blocking, Trigg can be a factor in the USC offense early on. A really nice pick up for the USC football staff out of the Sunshine State."

5:36 a.m. PT -- 3-star WR Joseph Manjack (Houston, Texas)

Joseph Manjack, a 3-star WR from Tomball Memorial HS in Houston, Texas, got the day started right for the Trojans while signing his National Letter of Intent bright and early. Manjack decommitted from Washington State last month as USC made him a priority recruit, and he joins 4-star WR commits Michael Jackson III and Kyron Ware-Hudson to form a very intriguing WR haul for the Trojans this year. Manjack has helped lead his Tomball Memorial HS team to an undefeated season and state championship game appearance this week while doing a little bit of everything, totaling 42 catches for 971 yards and 16 touchdowns receiving, 874 yards (14.3 yards per carry) and 14 TDs rushing and even 349 yards and 3 TDs passing through 10 games, per MaxPreps.

Want to thank everyone from Family Friends and Coaches that has helped guide me leaving to today 🙏 I am Grateful to announce this morning I officially signed with the University of Southern California!!!! #FightOn✌️ @parker3271 @hastingsfbbears @coachcarter1911 @Coach_Woodard pic.twitter.com/gWR42l4MuF — JosephManjackIV (@JosephManjack) December 16, 2020

Alec Simpson's Film Room Evaluation: "USC has landed a commitment from a sleeper wide receiver recruit Joseph Manjack out of Tomball Memorial HS in Texas. He’s a long and athletic receiver checking in at 6-foot-3, 190 pounds. Manjack is an imposing downfield threat on defensive backs with his size and his ability to extend the field with his speed at the outside receiver spot. He also brings impressive route running to the table for a guy at his size. In one-on-one situations with defensive backs, Manjack does a nice job of separating himself from defenders and getting to the outside with his quickness. Manjack brings the athleticism in 50/50 ball situations to go up and make a play on the football. He’s also somebody who can be a playmaker after the catch and shake a few defenders off of him for large gains. When we talk about “slept on” underrated prospects, Manjack is certainly one of them in this 2021 class. In the clip below at 0:23 seconds, Manjack does a nice job of creating separation from a defensive back, then shakes the defender in thinking he’s just going to run a hitch, but in reality runs a hitch and go pattern. Manjack catches the football and shakes two defensive backs for a 25-yard score. That quickness and elusiveness are just a few reasons he will be a successful Pac-12 receiver. Since the beginning of his senior year at Tomball Memorial HS, Manjack has really come into his own and been a difference-maker for that football team as they head into their state title game Friday night. "Overall, USC has done a terrific job in the city of Houston landing some of their best talent in Manjack and 4-star USC RB commit Brandon Campbell. The recruiting in the Lone Star State is certainly paying off for the Trojans and will continue to brighten the future of USC."

It don’t matter who you got lined up out there at starting CB or Safety. @JosephManjack makes D-Coordinators go back and re-evaluate their players after the game. He’s the best WR in his class if u ask me. I ain’t saying that cause I work with him either. He’s really like that! pic.twitter.com/MJSFWxNk5N — Footwork_King 🤴🏾 (@footwork_king1) October 5, 2020

5:24 a.m. -- 3-star OT Ty Buchanan (Corpus Christi, Texas)

USC has four signees from the Lone Star State, and the Trojans might have found an underrated gem in 3-star OT Ty Buchanan. He's one of three offensive linemen who will be signing with the Trojans on Wednesday and his senior season highlights pop off the film. OL coach Tim Drevno has never been beholden to star ratings -- fans have made this a criticism, but he's also found some undervalued assets like Courtland Ford in the 2020 class -- and Buchanan came onto the Trojans' radar this fall and had a quick recruitment before committing. Now he's made it official. Read more: Buchanan discusses his Trojans decision | Commitment Analysis

Officially a Trojan!! All Glory To God ✌🏼🏝 pic.twitter.com/5CdfN1Thlt — Ty Buchanan (@tybuchanan75) December 16, 2020

Alec Simpson's film room evaluation: "Buchanan is a violent and explosive offensive tackle. He brings the nastiness needed at the position to be successful in the Pac-12. Buchanan has an athletic skill set for a guy his size, showing quick feet and violent hands when driving defensive linemen in the run game as well as his pass game blocking. Right out of his stance, he gets low at 6-foot-6 and drives through the defenders throughout his highlight film. "At 0:21 seconds on junior season highlights, Buchanan fires quickly out of his three-point stance and pancakes the opposing defensive lineman to open up the run gap for his running back. That explosiveness is what is most intriguing in projecting him to the next level. "Overall, USC has landed a dominant offensive tackle with numerous attributes in his game that make him a candidate to be an impact player on the Trojans offensive line as his development continues." Rivals analyst Sam Spiegelman's scouting report: "At 6-foot-6 and almost 290 pounds, Buchanan is a physical lineman that plays left tackle for Corpus Christi Calallen with some good athleticism, evident by a 4.5-second 5-10-5 shuttle, and is off to an impressive start to his senior campaign. “Buchanan does a good job of extending his arms and hand placement during contact. He wins a lot of his 1-on-1 battles with natural, brute force. He overpowers defenders he should overpower. He’s quick off the line and plays with a chip on his shoulder, looking to pop somebody on any given play. That’s why it’s clear Calallen purposely runs behind the left side of its line at the goal line. That should say it all. “Buchanan is a prospect that’ll benefit from position-specific coaching and could fill multiple needs up front for the Trojans when he arrives in Los Angeles. His innate aggression and playing style is impressive.”

4:59 a.m. PT -- 3-star DE Colin Mobley (Hyattsville, Md.)

Three-star defensive end Colin Mobley (Hyattsville, Md.) committed to USC back in May and never waivered, making it official Wednesday morning. The only defensive end in the Trojans' 2021 class so far, Mobley was a prospect DL coach Vic So'oto identified from his recruiting ties back east, from his time coaching at Virginia, and pursued soon after being hired by USC. Read more: Mobley discusses his Trojans decision | Mobley's HS coach offers perspective on USC's DE pickup | Commitment Analysis

Film Room evaluation by Alec Simpson: "Mobley is definitely an intriguing prospect at the defensive end position. When watching him on tape, he brings a solid level of athleticism to the table and also shows an effective use of violent hands against opposing offensive linemen. Mobley has really long arms which plays to his advantage in the pass rush when using a swim move or a club-and-rip move as well. That also benefits him in the run game to be able to get extension on his opposition then shed the blocker to make a play in the backfield. For example, at 0:14 on his highlight film Mobley uses that club-and-rip move in his pass rush and is able to get in the backfield for a sack as well as a forced fumble. "Mobley brings enough athleticism to the table where he could potentially play that stand up edge rush linebacker in USC’s scheme. He certainly has the ability to with his high motor and ability to get in the backfield. He plays the game with a high level of energy and passion that is evident on film after he makes a big play." Rivals analyst Adam Friedman's scouting report: "I think he's got a big ceiling -- 6-3, 245 at this point, he's lost some bad weight. Toward the end of last season and into this offseason, we've heard about the physical development he's gone through and that's pretty encouraging considering where he was last June or July. But a big body that can certainly fill out and play multiple spots across the defensive line. "The way he needs to work the hardest is that he needs to really develop his frame and his physical attributes to be able to handle college offensive linemen. He understands how to use his hand techniques, but he really just needs to show that he knows how to execute them in a game setting. Those would be the two biggest areas that we would like to see development from him. But as far as what he's good at right now that can translate quickly, I think just his size. You know, 6-3, 245 is a good size for a defensive end at the college level and we're looking forward to seeing him use that to his advantage as a strongside end."

5:14 a.m. PT -- 3-star TE Lake McRee (Austin, Texas)

Three-star prospect Lake McRee joins Michael Trigg to give the Trojans two high-upside tight ends in this class after they ultimately came up empty at the position in the 2020 recruiting class. With seniors Erik Krommenhoek and Josh Falo moving on from the program either this year or next, the Trojans have restocked at the position for the future while tailoring their TE recruiting more to the mold of lean, athletic playmakers at the position. Read more: In-depth video interview with Lake McRee in Texas in Oct. | McRee discusses his USC decision | Commitment Analysis

A conqueror makes his way home to LA.



Welcome to USC, @lake_mcree!#BLVDBound pic.twitter.com/jS5ehDFoYL — USC Football (@USC_FB) December 16, 2020

Alec Simpson's film room evaluation: "McRee is a long and athletic tight end who will be able to add some solid weight at the next level. He has sure hands as a receiver and is capable of making plays after the catch. On tape at 0:37, he does a nice job of selling the vertical route as the third receiver and runs a 10-yard out route. He then catches the football and turns up field for a 30-yard gain. In the blocking portion of his game, McRee isn’t afraid of getting physical in the trenches. At 1:01 on tape, he stays square on the outside edge rusher he’s blocking and violently pancakes him to the ground which led his running back to a 15-yard gain. "The 3-star tight end from powerhouse Texas program Lake Travis High School still has some areas of his game that need to be improved. There were examples on tape where his routes were rounded which will certainly be worked on once he arrives on campus at USC. As a blocker, he needs to employ more physical hand usage and be more explosive using his lower body to finish off his blocking assignment properly. This can be improved with proper weight added to his upper and lower body that will ultimately benefit his strength going forward. McRee missed his entire junior season to a torn ACL so this film is evaluated from his sophomore season. "USC is getting an agile tight end who does a great job of making plays and with some time in the weight room will be a solid addition to the depth chart." Rivals analyst Sam Spiegelman's scouting report: "McRee missed the 2019 football season due to a torn ACL, a serious knee injury that involved a very extended rehab process to get the tight end back to full health entering this offseason. In his last active season, McRee recorded 17 receptions for 274 yards and 2 touchdowns. He averaged 45.7 yards per game in a short six-game sample size, but he was an obvious candidate for a breakout junior campaign after piecing together a strong spring and camp resume last offseason before suffering the knee injury. "McRee is a well-rounded athlete that also plays basketball and competes in track and field. He possesses a 4.59-second shuttle time with a 28.4-inch vertical. He's an athletic tight end prospect that flashed in instances as a pass-catcher, a blocker and a versatile H-back that can be used as an added lead blocker or pass-catcher in multiple formations. [He's a] dynamic pass-catcher that makes a ton of plays in the flats and the middle of the field. He's got great hands and is a reliable safety valve in the passing game. His size presents quarterbacks with a massive go-to target that's capable of picking up big-chunk yardage after the catch. He's got deceptive agility to make defenders miss and move the sticks."

5:44 a.m. PT -- 4-star RB Brandon Campbell (Houston, Texas)

Four-star running back Brandon Campbell was one of the most important commits in this recruiting cycle for USC as he was not only the first major prospect from Texas to buy into the Trojans in this class -- committing back in March despite having never visited campus -- but he immediately became a recruiter for the program, determined to build up the class around him. USC wasn't able to sign any running backs in 2020 and needed to find a future star at the position -- they've got that with Campbell, who is a true three-down back that averaged 7.6 yards per carry last season while playing at Pearland HS, rushing for 879 yards and 18 touchdowns and catching 14 passes for 280 yards and 3 scores. Read more: Campbell goes in-depth on his USC decision | Commitment Analysis

Alec Simpson's film room evaluation: "Campbell is a powerful and explosive running back. Right from the first play on his film, he takes the handoff with no hesitation and quickly breaks away from numerous defenders for a 60-yard touchdown. That ability illustrates why Campbell is a top 200 recruit nationally. At 0:40 on his highlights, Campbell shows the power from his lower body to continue running through contact and the ability to make tacklers miss as he gets in the end zone for a touchdown. At 1:08 on the film, his shiftiness and quickness really pop out. Campbell’s quick feet and agile movements as well as his vision on the football field are what make him an elite running back. "Another area of his game that needs to be noticed, though, is his willingness and effectiveness as a blocker Campbell is in the pass game. At 0:52, Campbell fakes the handoff perfectly in play-action, then sees an edge rusher coming from the left side of the field and gives a solid chop block. That ultimately gave his quarterback a few more seconds to throw and allowed him to have more pocket to step into. Campbell is a running back that can be used in the pass game out of the backfield especially in screens or wheel routes. "Overall, he is a prospect that will be an immediate impact guy as soon as he arrives on campus. He should definitely be in the conversation as a top five running back in this recruiting class." Rivals analyst Sam Spiegelman's scouting report: "Campbell boasts a verified 4.5-second 40 time to go along with a 4.07-second shuttle time and 36.6-inch vertical combined with a 5-foot-10, 190-pound frame. He's a bonafide threat out of the backfield as a runner or a receiver with the capacity to take any touch the distance. "Campbell's junior tape is absolutely mind-blowing. He showcases short-area quickness, elite agility and home-run abilities. He is a dynamic runner with the ability to make defenders miss in the backfield and the explosiveness to find a hole and break through it. He has excellent cut-back ability. Campbell is patient enough to wait for his blocks to unfold, but can also create for himself with his quick hips and lower-body strength to run through would-be tacklers or around them. He's unafraid to lower his shoulder or throw a stiff-arm either. "As dangerous as Campbell is as a traditional back, what he adds a receiver is unequivocally an added threat to the offense. He's got reliable hands and his blend of speed and quickness allows him to eat after the catch. He's a mismatch left in single coverage and is equally as dangerous in the open field. Campbell can also handle difficult catches in traffic. "Campbell is the ideal back for college football today. He does not have to come off the field, is a willing blocker and can contribute as an early-down runner, a short-yardage back or a piece in the passing game. He'll give USC much-needed depth and some explosiveness at a true position of need. Campbell should emerge as a three-down threat for the Trojans, but could also be a fantastic change-of-pace back capable of filling multiple roles in a backfield-by-committee."

7:03 a.m. PT -- 4-star WR Kyron Ware-Hudson (Mater Dei HS)

Four-star Rivals100 WR Kyron Ware-Hudson is the Trojans' second-highest rated signee in this 2021 class and was a major coup for USC as it flipped him from a long-standing commitment to Oregon. Credit CBs coach Donte Williams, who had a relationship with Ware-Hudson when he was being recruited by the Ducks, for helping make that happen. Ware-Hudson's addition was huge as he replaced the void left when fellow Rivals100 WR Quay Davis dropped out of the Trojans' recruiting class. And he makes it official today along with fellow WR signees 3-star Joseph Manjack and 4-star Michael Jackson III, providing the Trojans with a strong foundation for the future at the position. Read more: In-depth video interview with Ware-Hudson on his USC decision | Commitment Analysis

Alec Simpson's film room breakdown: "The USC coaching staff has done a terrific job here in keeping a top local prospect at home in flipping 4-star wide receiver Kyron Ware-Hudson from Oregon. Ware-Hudson is a smooth technician and explosive playmaker with good size (he lists himself at 6-foot-2, 205 pounds on his Hudl profile). He brings a mismatch at the wide receiver spot with his combination of crisp route running along with his dynamic playmaking ability after the catch. It’s easy to see on tape why he’s rated the No. 75 overall recruit in the country and the No. 12 wide receiver prospect nationally. "During his junior season at powerhouse Mater Dei High School, he accounted for 59 catches, 853 yards, and 13 touchdowns, per MaxPreps. He brings an elite level of athleticism that allows him to break away from defenders after the catch and makes him one of the top wide receiver prospects in the west region. Ware-Hudson also stands out in goal line situations with his size and ability to win 50/50 footballs in the air. Another attribute to his game that doesn’t go unnoticed is his physicality in regards to his blocking. Ware-Hudson isn’t afraid to make his presence known in that regard. "At 0:47 seconds on Ware-Hudson’s senior highlight film, he’s in a bunch wide receiver set in the slot. He does a beautiful job of stemming this route and making the defensive back think he’s going vertical, where he then takes it inside for a 15-yard deep post pattern. Ware-Hudson then breaks away from the defensive back for a 75-yard touchdown. His ability to smoothly sell that to the secondary, along with breaking away from defenders, will make him a difference -maker in the Pac-12 early. "Overall, the pipeline from Mater Dei to USC continues with this high-upside addition to the 2021 class. Ware-Hudson is a prospect that will compete for playing time as soon as he steps on campus in Los Angeles." Rivals analyst Adam Gorney's scouting report: "He's a big receiver. He's not a burner, but he can get by people. He's going to win a lot of 50-50 balls, and he plays in an offense at Mater Dei, at least he did last year, that is very similar to what USC is doing now and he excelled. So Kody Epps was the No. 1 target there last year for Bryce Young, but Kyron Ware-Hudson was right behind him, No. 2, definitely one of the top targets. He's a big physical outside kid, so he's going to be able to dominate smaller cornerbacks. He's going to be able to go deep. He's just going to win a lot of those 50-50 balls thrown up, and you're going to be able to throw it up to him and he's going to be able to go up and get it. So I think that's really what stands out most about him. We have him ranked a little bit higher than others. I'm basing that off production -- he was fantastic in his junior season, he dominated. When the ball came his way, he caught it every time. He has great hands, he's been great at our camps. He's just been very, very good. I think the one question is just that vertical speed and that separation, and it's a fair question. I don't know exactly what he's going to run in a 40 or those kind of things, but when I see him on a football field he's plenty fast. He's not going to just burn people down the field, but he's going to get open, he's going to catch the ball when it's thrown to him. He makes tough, badly-thrown balls look easy to catch, so those are the things that stand out."

7:12 a.m. PT -- 4-star ATH Jaylin Smith (Bishop Alemany HS)

Four-star ATH Jaylin Smith is a Rivals250 prospect and yet still might be one of the most underrated guys in #USC's signing class. Recruited as a cornerback/nickel, he is versatile enough to play anywhere in the secondary. He is also a talented player in the return game who could be a special teams threat for the Trojans in the future. Read more: USC lands Jaylin Smith's commitment | Commitment Analysis

Officially a Trojan !! LETS WORKKK — Jaylin Smith (@jayliinn_1k) December 16, 2020

Alec Simpson's film room evaluation: "Smith is one of the most explosive athletes out West and has proven so at one of California's premier high school programs in Alemany. Smith does a great job of showing elite speed in his breaks on the football, as well as his ability to be flexible playing that nickel/cornerback hybrid position, which is where he projects best at the next level. He also shows the ability to get physical with his opponents, especially at 1:15 in this highlight film as Smith makes an eye-popping hit on the running back in run support from the slot at the nickel position. "With the ability to be physical with his opponents and have that explosive speed in one- on-one coverage and also in his breaks on the football, he will be a special player in the Trojans secondary." Rivals analyst Adam Gorney's scouting report: "What stands out most about him is he's a true athlete. He can really play both sides of the ball -- very good on offense, very, very good on defense. He has a lot of burst and athleticism and he's definitely developing physically, so he is a kid that can play corner, can move to safety if needed, is just kind of a plug and play kid where no matter where you need him on the field he's going to be able to really just kind of step in and be an immediate help for you. That's what I like most about him. "As a corner prospect, he's aggressive, he can run, he's very fast. He's built too -- he's not like a big kid who's jacked up, but you can tell he's definitely been in the weight room. He can definitely move, and I think he's a kid who like I said can fill any number of needs you have on either side of the ball for you."

7:14 a.m. PT -- 3-star OG Maximus Gibbs (St. John Bosco HS)

Maximus Gibbs may be rated a three-star prospect, but he has incredible upside at the offensive guard position. The St. John Bosco HS standout is a mauler who plays with relentless aggression at the snap, finishing blocks and trying to take his defender to the ground on every play. The only question about Gibbs is his fitness and ability to get his weight down (he's officially listed at 6-foot-6, 340 pounds), but he's made strides in that area over the last year and will now be joining a college strength and conditioning program. If he can get where the Trojans want him to be, he could be a true keystone to the USC offensive line in future years. Read more: Checking in with Gibbs in November | Gibbs details his physical transformation and Snoop Dogg connection | Commitment Analysis

Endless opportunity in the Media Capital of CFB.



Welcome to USC, @gibbs_maximus!#BLVDBound pic.twitter.com/kB99hP0yWO — USC Football (@USC_FB) December 16, 2020

Alec Simpson's film room evaluation: "Gibbs is definitely a big-bodied offensive guard who checks in at 6-foot-6, 360 pounds (as of the update he gave us in the spring). He definitely brings a solid level of athleticism for his size, but in order for him to be elite at the next level he will need to lose some more of the bad weight on his frame. Gibbs stands out right away on tape simply as a 6-foot-6 offensive guard, but another standout characteristic in his game is his hand placement against opposing defensive linemen. Gibbs is effective at extending and locking his arms out, then really being able to drive his feet to complete his assignment. He shows terrific technique in his pass pro at 0:10 on his highlight tape as he picks up the defensive end slanting inside and grabs hold of his opposition, finishing him off with a dominating pancake block. Gibbs brings a violent approach to his game needed at the offensive guard position to dominate the trenches. In the run game, at 0:21 seconds Gibbs uses his athleticism as a pulling guard and keeps his hips square while he’s pulling, then finishes at the second level with an eye-popping pancake block. "There are also some components that can be worked on in his game, and one of them is certainly his knee bend. It can be hard at times to tell a guy at 6-foot-6 to get lower, but that's exactly what Gibbs needs to do to be more explosive out of his stance. When watching his film from the Rivals camp in Los Angeles in February, there was some pop-up out of his stance which lost him the leverage needed in his pass blocking. "Overall, Gibbs has all the tools to be a special player in the Pac-12 and with some bad weight lost to his frame he could be a difference maker in the interior for the Trojans." Rivals analyst Adam Gorney's scouting report: "What's been most impressive over the last year is that he's actually dropped a lot of weight. He's getting himself in better condition. He sees a future in football now, and he's really been aggressive about eating the right way and training the right way and really getting his body into playing form. I still think he can trim up even more, but for someone who's well over 300 pounds he's surprisingly light on his feet, he can move. I'd actually like to see him be a little bit more physical and mean. He still doesn't kind of grasp just how big and powerful he can be, and so he's definitely a kid who over the next four or five years absolutely has not reached his potential yet, even though physically his size is going to really determine that he's going to be a pretty good player."

7:24 a.m. PT -- 4-star WR Michael Jackson III (Las Vegas, Nev.)

Four-star WR Michael Jackson III's recruiting stock only kept rising after he committed to the Trojans in June, as he went from 3-star prospect to top-200 national recruit. He may be one of the most underrated prospects in USC's 2021 signing class. A supremely-gifted athlete who also does gymnastics, Jackson agility shines on the football field. He, Ware-Hudson and Manjack form a very intriguing trio at WR for the Trojans in this class. While fans bemoaned some of the top west coast WRs who got away from USC, the Trojans more than addressed their needs at the position here. Read more: Catching up with Jackson in September | Jackson discusses his USC decision | Commitment Analysis

Alec Simpson's film room evaluation: "Jackson checks in at the same build as fellow USC wide receiver commit Davis and is without a doubt one of the top wide receiver prospects out West with his flashy speed and his ability to extend plays with explosiveness, which starts right out of his stance. From his first play on film, he runs a bubble screen from the slot and then weaves through numerous defenders, accelerating through the defense to score a touchdown from 41 yards out. His speed was put on full display there. Jackson isn’t just a slot receiver, and can surely be seen as a playmaker on the numbers as well. "At 2:57 on tape, Jackson is seen at the outside receiver position on the 50-yard line. He runs a hitch route, catches the football, then puts the defensive back who attempted to tackle him in a full spin cycle as Jackson breaks away up field for a solid 15-yard gain. That play is what makes Jackson such an explosive athlete. His strength also plays a major factor in his game with the power to shake off defenders after the ball is caught. "Jackson brings a dynamic skill set needed to be successful in the Pac-12 and will be used early on in the Trojans offensive scheme." Rivals analyst Adam Gorney's scouting report: "The jury was still out heading into this offseason about where he should be ranked, but then after seeing him at a bunch of camps, including ours, it was clear that he was a 4-star receiver. I think he has the potential to even move higher the more we see him. He's a kid who's super explosive, great hands, great route runner. He doesn't slow down, he's doing a great job setting up defensive backs, creating space and then catching everything thrown his way. He's super dynamic and fast, catches everything and is a fantastic route runner so he can get open against anybody. "He's versatile so he can play inside or outside. He's great in space. There are definitely going to be times when they line him up and take shots deep, but there's also times that they can throw short and he can run with the ball in his hands. So I think it's a very good fit. I think he thinks it's a good fit, I think he loves what Graham Harrell's doing with the offense and it's really perfect -- I don't think he could have found a much better offense for what he does."

7:34 a.m. PT -- 4-star LB Julien Simon (Tacoma, Wash.)

Four-star Tacoma, Wash., standout Julien Simon will go down as the first linebacker commit/signee for defensive coordinator Todd Orlando at USC. He was a big get when he committed in the spring and Simon has been unwavering in his Trojans decision. As the only linebacker presently in this 2021 USC recruiting class -- although they're still trying to flip 4-star LSU commit Raesjon Davis -- Simon was one of the most important additions on the defensive side of the ball. Read more: Checking in with Simon in August | Simon discusses his USC decision | Commitment Analysis

I 1000% trust that this program will have me where I need to be. I’m ready to work. #FightOn #USC ✌🏾 https://t.co/ur299RFXP4 — Julien Simon (@_JulienSimon) December 16, 2020

Alec Simpson's film room evaluation: "Simon is a tremendous athlete whose skill set could just as easily translate well at outside linebacker. The first trait of Simon's game that really stands out is how patient he is when the ball is snapped. No false steps are being taken out of his stance, and he does a terrific job of reading the flow of the game, whether its a pass or run. At 0:20 on his highlight tape Simon smoothly adjusts to the receiver set -- from a two by two to a three by one set. He reads that it's a pass and intercepts the football at the 35 yard line for a touchdown. That play speaks volumes as to how disciplined of a linebacker Simon is and how he's able to read then react to make a play on the football. "While Simon makes a ton of plays in coverage with 4 interceptions as a junior last season, I would definitely like to see him make more plays in the run game. He'll need to add weight to his already wide frame at the next level, but I also want to see him shed off blockers with physical hand usage on opposing linemen. The potential is there, though, as Simon has all the tools to be a successful linebacker in the Pac-12." Rivals analyst Adam Gorney's scouting report: "He's a kid with definite position versatility. He could play safety if need be. He could absolutely play outside linebacker. And he's an athletic kid, so he can move all over the field. He's played running back and wide receiver before. Those kids tend to really find their niche and excel. If they're loaded up at one position, they can move pretty easily and have an impact there. ... "If there's a criticism of his game, is that he's not incredibly physical. He's not a kid who's just going to knock people around like USC inside linebackers have done over the years. But he's a kid who could continue to develop physically. He certainly has the frame to fill out more, and a lot of being physical is just the mentality of being physical, the want-to to hit people really hard and embrace that toughness level. So I certainly wouldn't be surprised if he ended up inside, but he's a kid who could easily move outside because he's super athletic and can move. He's not slow-footed at all or flat-footed and can't move in space. Inside would be an interesting spot for him, but I certainly think he could excel there."

7:43 a.m. PT -- 4-star OT Mason Murphy (JSerra HS)

Four-star offensive tackle Mason Murphy really got USC's 2021 recruiting rebound started when he committed back on March 11. He was the Trojans' first 2021 commitment since the fall and launched a wave of commits that would follow through the spring and early summer. He also might be one of the best overall prospects in this class. Murphy has seen his recruiting ranking rise through the summer and fall camp circuit, showing exceptional athleticism for his size while also demonstrating plus strength and a relentless attitude on the field. Murphy has the best chance of any of USC's OL signees to make an early impact. Read more: Checking in with Murphy last month | Murphy details his USC decision | Commitment Analysis

Alec Simpson's film room evaluation: "When evaluating this group of offensive line commits, Murphy stands out from the others. He’s a long and very athletic offensive tackle, does a great job of shooting his hands with power and is ready to engage on his opposition as soon as the ball is snapped. He's also athletic enough to get to the second level and pick up a linebacker in the run game as seen early on the top highlight tape at 0:07. He stays low and fires quickly out of his stance, which is also very intriguing. "Murphy is an offensive tackle that continues to keep his feet moving and drive through his blocks. In regard to his pass protection, Murphy shows the ability to really fire that kick step and have his hands ready to engage with an outside edge rusher. He also shows terrific instincts to read where the opposing lineman is going and is able to react to complete his blocking assignment. "There are still some portions of Murphy’s game that need improvement and it all starts with his strength. He has a very long and athletic build that will translate well in the Pac-12, but he needs to add some weight to be able to dominate in the trenches at that level. I would like to see him really be able to have more power from his lower body and really be more explosive from his legs. "Watching Murphy from his sophomore year to his junior year, there was a clear difference in his development as an offensive tackle. In his sophomore tape, he wasn’t as square when blocking against his defenders and really wasn’t able to hold his blocks down well. In his junior tape, that’s a Pac-12 offensive tackle recruit that held his own and dominated in one of the toughest leagues in California, the Trinity League. "Murphy also had a strong showcase at the Giant Skillz camp in Utah just a few weeks ago. He showed a lot of athleticism and great footwork in his pass pro. In one-on-ones, he executed physical hand usage and was successful driving his feet right after the point of contact. Murphy also shows his competitiveness to never give up on the play even if he has lost the one-on-one battle. He's a 3-star prospect with a lot of upside, and it will be exciting to see with great coaching and some time in the weight room how coach Tim Drevno develops him at USC." Rivals analyst Adam Gorney's scouting report: "He's a very big kid. He's tall, got long arms, physical kid, so he's been very good this spring. I saw him last year, he was impressive in pads, and then in a camp setting kind of dealing with edge rushers and guys trying to get inside against him he's been very, very good. So he has the potential to become a 4-star in this class. He definitely has very, very good size and is kind of fitting into what they were trying to do in 2020 of getting big, tall kids who can move a little bit. ... "He's got the height, he's got the length, he moves pretty well and he's got the form of a long, lean offensive tackle. So I don't think he moves inside. It's possible that he could if they needed him in there, he's physical enough to handle it inside, but I think just definitely a tackle at the next level."

7:53 a.m. PT -- 4-star Cornerback Prophet Brown (Elk Grove, Calif.)

Four-star CB Prophet Brown committed to USC back in July as part of the Trojans' star-studded incoming DB class. Brown is the highest-rated USC defensive back commit in the 2021 class as the No. 117 overall recruit nationally and the No. 8 CB in the country. He was also a major recruiting win for the Trojans and Donte Williams as Oklahoma had been considered by many the favorite for him before he picked USC. Brown is also an elite HS running back and return specialist. Read more: In-depth interview with Brown | Commitment Analysis

Alec Simpson's film room evaluation: "Brown will be making the transition full-time to defensive back at the next level after doing a little bit of everything for his high school team. He has been an elite running back at the high school level, averaging 12.2 yards per carry last season (779 rushing yards and 11 TDs, according to MaxPreps) and 20.2 per reception (17 catches for 343 yards and 5 TDs). But with his size and skill set, he fits best at the defensive back position at the next level. Brown does a great job of staying patient out of his back peddle, especially at 0:35 on this highlight tape where his timing to break on the football was perfect to make the play and turn an interception for a touchdown. He plays with a high level of energy and passion which reflects well on tape with his competitiveness. "Brown is an absolute beast in the weight room and it shows on film with his explosiveness at the running back position as well as his ability to jam receivers at the line of scrimmage. Brown should be somebody USC fans will see coming in making an immediate impact."

Rivals Analyst Adam Gorney's scouting report: "I think a lot of guys want to play offense just because it's more glitz and glamour, but long-term a lot of those guys fizzle out and it's the defensive guys, the athletes who really shine in those settings. So I think it's a very smart move by him to move to defense, he's really good at corner, he can make an impact there, he's very instinctive, he's aggressive, he plays with a lot of confidence on both sides of the ball. ... "He hasn't been tested against elite receivers at the high school level. He plays in Northern California, which has some quality players and Division I guys, but at USC and the aspirations they have, it's Pac-12 championship and going to play in the playoffs. So he does not see that level of talent in Northern California. I think that's the one question mark about him, but in terms of his talent, I think he can bait quarterbacks to throw bad passes and he can step in front of them. He's aggressive and fearless -- that's what I like. He doesn't take too many chances, he doesn't bite on a lot of plays, but no one is going to run by him because he has great speed, and then he's fearless enough to go after the ball, attack it, step in front of receivers and make plays that way. He's kind of a play-making cornerback where he's going to make something happen over there. If people are going to test him, he's going to make them sorry that they did. I think that's the big thing in his game. I would just like to see him against really elite, high 4-star, 5-star receivers to see if he can get away with some of the things he tries to do."

8:13 a.m. PT -- 4-star S Xamarion Gordon (Warren HS)

Four-star Rivals250 safety Xamarion Gordon was another of the local prospects who jumped in this class super early, committing back in April. USC could be losing star safety Talanoa Hufanga this year and likely after next season would lose fellow starter Isaiah Pola-Mao, so there was a pressing need to restock talent at that position -- especially after USC signed no DBs in the 2020 class. Landing Gordon, Anthony Beavers and Calen Bullock at the safety spot was a nice haul for new position coach Craig Naivar. Read more: Commitment Analysis

Hardly slept last night thinking about my NLI.... Let’s goooooo ‼️‼️‼️ https://t.co/prKKZEB9AN — Xamarion Gordon (@XamarionG) December 16, 2020

Alec Simpson's film room evaluation: "Gordon brings a lot of length and versatility to the secondary at USC. At 6-2 and 190 pounds, he also provides a sturdy frame that will be conducive to adding weight in a Pac-12 weight room setting. Watching Gordon square up on defenders with his tackling form, his size, and the way that he reacts in run plays, he almost looks like he could fill a linebacker position. "Gordon brings a ton of physicality and toughness to his game, but I would like to see him hone in on his craft in regards to his coverage skills. He has all the tools to be a force in the Pac-12 and with some work in the coverage part of his game that could make him a top tier playmaker in the conference." Rivals analyst Adam Gorney's scouting report: "He's a very long, athletic kid who loves to hit people. That's kind of his thing. He's a very physical kid, he's always looking to lower his shoulder and knock people around. I think that's the kind of guy Todd Orlando is looking for, some of the new coaches on defense are looking for. He always has his eye kind of just to knock people on their back, so he's going to be a physical safety. He's going to be a kid who, people coming across the middle or on the sideline, he is not going to just push them out of bounds. He's going to lower his shoulder, he's going to go after them. I think that's what stands out. "One thing that I did notice about him on film that I question is kind of his straight-line speed. I need to see him more in person to really judge if he's kind of this bouncy athlete or he's just a guy who's playing kind of marginal competition and roughing them up. So there's no question about his physicality and his toughness on the field and his ability to go after the ball and attack it, but I do want to see just how fast he is in person because film can kind of be deceiving a little bit."

8:25 a.m. PT -- 4-star QB Miller Moss (Bishop Alemany HS)

For all the moving and maneuvering in USC's 2021 QB recruiting, local 4-star standout Miller Moss has been the constant since committing back in June. He grew up a Trojans fan and has been resolute in his plans to join the program. Moss may have gotten overlooked a little bit with all the attention paid to Jake Garcia's USC decommitment and the Trojans' pursuit of fellow 4-star Jaxson Dart, the Bishop Alemany product is a very impressive prospect who can make all the throws and excels with his consistent accuracy. He completed 67.4 percent of his passes for 3,118 yards, 28 touchdowns and 10 interceptions as a junior last season. Read more: Moss looks ahead to signing day | Moss goes in-depth on his USC plans | Commitment Analysis

A rising star in Los Angeles stays in the City of Dreamers.



Welcome to USC, @millermoss7!#BLVDBound pic.twitter.com/RTGAxaVn7N — USC Football (@USC_FB) December 16, 2020

Alec Simpson's film room breakdown: "Moss is a prolific passer with consistent throwing ability. He brings a nice touch to his ball right as it releases his hand and has a really solid throwing motion that you want to see from an elite quarterback. His mechanics are just one of many reasons why he’s a top 100 prospect in the country. He’s also athletic enough to where he can make down-the-field throws on the run as well. "At 0:27 seconds, Moss takes a quick drop step and delivers a beautiful deep ball on a fade route to his receiver that landed perfectly into his hands for a touchdown. The touch on that football as soon as it let go of his hands is what makes Moss a special quarterback. "During my time in Arizona, I was able to watch Moss as Bishop Alemany HS came to take on Higley HS, and he showed why he’s a national recruit throwing for 327 yards and 2 touchdowns. He then was taken out midway through the third quarter since Alemany was pulling away in a 55-16 win. Moss was very patient in the pocket and able to escape pressure numerous times to make some big throws on the run. I also watched him time some deep balls perfectly with his receivers and put them right in the hands of his best playmakers. At 1:07 on his highlight film, against Higley, Moss takes a three-step drop and delivers a strike on a post route to his receiver for a first down. He showed the ability to view the field and throw the football into a tight space with two defenders surrounding his target. "Moss is a true pro-style quarterback that has an elite arm but also isn’t afraid to make plays with his feet when need be. He’s a smart quarterback with a high football IQ that will compliment the USC quarterback room nicely with his top-tier throwing ability." Rivals analyst Adam Gorney's scouting report: "He play[ed] for Casey Clausen in high school, so that's obviously a benefit. He's getting taught by a guy who played at Tennessee, played SEC football, is well-versed at the position. And the best thing about Miller Moss is that he's smart and he absorbs it -- he has confidence in his game but not cockiness in his game. So he's just a kid who's going to be in the playbook, he's going to be kind of a gym rat kind of kid in terms of understanding what they want out of the position. "In a way, he kind of reminds me of Josh Rosen in the sense that he's going to be smarter than a lot of people on the football field, and that part of him is going to allow him to excel. By no means right now am I predicting him as a first-round draft pick and setting records like Josh Rosen did in his first few years at UCLA, but he's certainly a very capable quarterback who's very smart, who takes to coaching, who listens to it and then applies it on the field. "I would say he has to develop physically. He's just not a kid who's jacked-up, muscular. He's not a kid who is going to run around the pocket and really create that way, so he's going to be sitting back there a little bit more and throwing it all over the field. I think arm strength is fine. I thought his arm strength at our Rivals camp in the spring was not what I'd seen previously, so I don't know if he had been throwing a lot or if it was just sort of an off day. He wasn't outstanding at that event, where I've seen him be very, very good at other events and especially his junior season. There's no question he can zip the ball all around the field, but I think just developing physically, filling out more, getting more muscular, getting in the weight room a little more is only going to help him deal with the Kayvon Thibodeaux's of the world and the Utah defensive linemen coming into the backfield."

8:35 a.m. PT -- 4-star S Anthony Beavers (Narbonne HS)

Four-star safety Anthony Beavers was one of the early momentum moves for this new defensive staff as he decommitted from Oregon soon after Donte Williams was hired away from the Duck and then quickly joined USC's class not long thereafter. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound defensive back has said defensive coordinator Todd Orlando sold him on playing a role similar to what DeShon Elliott starred in at Texas. Read more: Beavers goes in-depth on his decision | Commitment Analysis

Alec Simpson's film room evaluation: "Beavers is an elite 4-star recruit that perfectly fits the mold of what USC defensive coordinator Todd Orlando is looking for in his 'joker,' position which is listed as a safety but can also been seen as a safety and outside linebacker hybrid. Beavers is a solid 6-2 200 pounds with a wide frame to be able to add some strength at the next level. He is already attacking the weight room right now and appears to be every bit of his listed 200 pounds. "As for his instincts, he shows it in the first play on his highlight tape. Beavers does a great job of back peddling at the snap, knowing he has the deep ball over the top and recognizing a vertical outside receiver. Beavers is there as the ball is near the receiver ready to disrupt the receiver (if the pass had been thrown better). That play showed how well he can play in space and also how he brings that physicality factor to his game in the secondary. Beavers is a really versatile defender who could be seen playing multiple positions in the defensive scheme at USC." Rivals analyst Adam Gorney's scouting report: "I think he needs to add some bulk to his frame, so that means getting in the weight room and staying there. He definitely has speed to cover ground, and if he needs to, get into the box and make plays down there. He's a kid who can kind of scan the field and make things happen that way, bait quarterbacks into throwing bad balls and then him going to get it. So I think safety is his long-term position -- I think it's pretty much his position now -- so that's where he would be best over the long haul."

8:42 a.m. PT -- 4-star S Calen Bullock (Muir HS)

Four-star safety Calen Bullock, like Gordon and Beavers, is another high-profile local DB who jumped aboard this class early and never wavered. At 6-foot-2, 170 pounds, he's a long and rangy playmaker in the secondary. Read more: Commitment Analysis

The streets of LA are yours for the taking.



Welcome to USC, @CalenBullock!#BLVDBound pic.twitter.com/UEkKmI7P4H — USC Football (@USC_FB) December 16, 2020

Alec Simpson's film room evaluation: "Bullock is a long and rangy safety checking in at 6-2, 170 pounds, and is high-level recruit with his size, athleticism and the ball skills that he brings to the position. He has a large frame that will surely be able to add weight at the next level. Bullock already does a great job tracking the football in space and puts his impressive athleticism to use in being able to make plays on the ball in the air. For that matter, he's an absolute ballhawk who showed it during his junior season with 6 interceptions, and he has the ability to truly make opponents pay for their mistakes. (Fast forward to 0:14 on the video as he took an interception back to the house from 100 yards out.) All that said, there are still areas in his game that need improvement. I'd like to see Bullock more of a factor in run support, which will come with more strength being added at the next level. But the Trojans picked up a playmaker that with some time in a Pac-12 weight room will be making plays in the Coliseum sooner than later." Rivals analyst Adam Gorney's scouting report: "What I love about Calen Bullock is his length. He reminds me of Marvell Tell. He is super long and super bouncy and super athletic. He's played cornerback at camps where I've seen him do very, very well. I think long-term he's a safety. I would want to see more of him in games just to see how much he wants to come down and hit people, but in terms of athletic safeties in the country, there are not many that match up with him. He really does remind me a lot of Marvell Tell at the same stage."

9:18 a.m. PT -- 4-star QB Jaxson Dart (Draper, Utah)

This was the big get for USC on Wednesday -- the decision that was going to be the tone-setter. The Trojans had gambled a bit in being so aggressive in their pursuit of 4-star QB Jaxson Dart, as it ultimately chased off fellow 4-star QB Jake Garcia, who decommitted from the program two weeks ago. But USC wanted Dart and they hit the mark in closing the deal Wednesday with the dynamic dual-threat QB, who set Utah single-season state records this season with 67 TD passes (plus 12 rushing TDs) along with 5,867 total offensive yards while leading Corner Canyon HS to the Utah 6A state championship and an undefeated season. Ultimately, Dart chose the Trojans over Arizona State, while giving USC the two-QB class it needed to set the foundation for the future at the most important position. Read more: Dart picks USC live on ESPN2 | Dart goes in-depth on his huge senior season and USC recruitment | WATCH: Highlights from the Utah 6A state title game and our evaluation of Dart

Alec Simpson's film room breakdown: "With the historic season Dart had this year in the state of Utah and his recruiting stock soaring, there will be a fourth star next to his name sooner than later. He brings all the tools to be successful in the Pac-12 at his current stature of 6-foot-3, 210 pounds and could easily add another 15 pounds in a Power 5 weight room setting. To thoroughly break down Dart’s game, we have to discuss what makes him special and that is his presence in the pocket. He does a terrific job of trusting his offensive linemen and staying patient. It allows him to fully survey the field, go through his progressions and deliver down the field throws on target. When pressure comes at Dart and he feels the pocket collapsing, he's does a great job stepping up into space to make throws. He is someone who won’t shy away from contact and will take a hit if it means letting a play develop and finding the open receiver. Another standout attribute for Dart is his accuracy. As he scans the field, he knows exactly where he wants to put the football. His down-the-field accuracy doesn’t go unnoticed -- he can throw a beautiful deep ball with touch. But just as impressive is his accuracy while throwing on the run, especially on quick out routes. Not often will Dart underthrow a receiver. He puts it right in the target for his receivers to make plays. He's currently rated on Rivals as a pro-style quarterback, but it became evident from the first few plays of the Utah 6A championship game that this is a true dual-threat QB. Dart will not only take the football on outside stretch plays, but will also be a guy who can make a successful run play with a QB draw. His ability to read the defensive end in a read-option offense shows his athleticism as well as his instincts in the run game. And same as his willingness to absorb hits in the pocket, he doesn't shy away from tacklers when he's fighting for extra yards. Dart's mechanics are crisp. His footwork is very smooth and fluid. When he’s going through his progressions, there’s just a very natural feel he has for the game and it shows when watching him live. He plays with an ease about him and makes some of those challenging downfield throws look like he’s on the schoolyard with friends playing pickup ball. If there’s one criticism in Dart’s game it would be to have just a bit more zip on his short throws. He has the strength to get the ball downfield, even if his team didn't need him to do a lot of that in the state title game against an overmatched opponent; but he gets away with a lot of soft tosses on the intermediate routes against his current competition and will need to show more zip on those passes at the next level. It’s clear to see why Dart has seen his recruitment pick up late, not only from the huge stats he's put up, but from a growth perspective as well. He looks to be a clear 10-15 pounds heavier from his junior year to his senior year at Corner Canyon and his hard work shows on tape. Dart's game has been taken to the next level this year and he’s a true Power 5 talent." Rivals analyst Adam Gorney's scouting report:

9:50 a.m. PT -- 4-star DT Jay Toia (Grace Brethren HS)

Four-star DT Jay Toia was officially USC's first 2021 commit, pledging to the program all the way back in 2018. His cousin is Trojans DL Stanley Ta'ufo'ou, and they essentially made a joint decision back at that time. Toia is a space-eater at the DT position at 6-foot-3, 320 pounds and the Trojans withstood some late attempts by at least one other school to sway him off his commitment. Paired with Alabama transfer Ishmael Sopsher, USC has added two imposing defensive tackles to help replenish a unit that will likely lost start NT Marlon Tuipulotu and possible DT Brandon Pili from the middle of that line after this season.