WATCH: USC coach Donte Williams reacts to postponement of game at Cal

USC's coaches and players found out just as they were heading out to practice Tuesday that they would not be playing a game at Cal this weekend.

Cal announced the postponement of the game in Berkeley due to mounting COVID cases within the Golden Bears team, and the schools later announced they had agreed to rescheduled the contest for Dec. 4.

"We want to play the game. It's fortunate that they get a chance to play the game. They did things the right way where they have a team that's 99% vaccinated. And for them not to get to play would just be a crime," Williams said. "We kind of went through it last year with us having to forfeit a game. It's good that we get a chance to play. These guys get another game under their belt and we get 12 regular season games. I'm looking forward to that."

He also was asked if there was any consideration to making Cal take a forfeit for not being able to play the game.

"We want to play the game, and a forfeit is not the way to go and that's not the way you want to qualify for a bowl game," he said. "Our whole thing is fighting on and competing. That's our biggest thing is competing and I'm pretty sure they want to compete against us. We look forward to that opportunity."

