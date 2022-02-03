USC rolled out its new defensive staff Thursday for a series of media sessions, giving reporters about 15 minutes with each coach -- the first interviews with each since the hirings.

Defensive coordinator/safeties coach Alex Grinch, inside linebackers/associate head coach for defense Brian Odom, outside linebackers/nickels/assistant head coach for defense Roy Manning, defensive line coach Shaun Nua and defensive backs/defensive passing game coordinator Donte Williams, the lone holdover from the previous staff, talked about Grinch's defensive scheme and philosophy and the roster they take over here.

Grinch, Manning and Odom have worked together for years now, going back to their time at Washington State and then on to Oklahoma. Nua and Williams are new to that group, with Nua coming over from Michigan.

