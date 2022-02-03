USC introduced its new offensive coaching staff to the local media for the first time Thursday, with each coach taking questions for 10-15 minutes inside the Trojans' team meeting room.

Dennis Simmons, USC's new assistant head coach/outside WRs coach/offensive passing game coordinator, has known head coach Lincoln Riley since the early 2000s at Texas Tech.

He talked about their familiarity and how the offensive responsibilities break down with the staff.

New offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Josh Henson added to that conversation, while running backs coach Kiel McDonald and tight ends coach Zach Hanson talked about joining Riley's staff and the position groups they take over here.

Watch the full videos of each interview below and check back for a wave of coverage here at TrojanSports.com over the next few days.

Note, Henson could not attend the press conference in person so he was connected via Zoom (resulting in poor video quality on our end) and inside receivers coach Dave Nichol was not available Thursday.

