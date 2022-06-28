WATCH: USC five-star QB commit Malachi Nelson's spring/summer highlights
**Not subscribed? Sign up today for a FREE TRIAL through Aug. 10 to unlock full premium access to our in-depth USC football team and recruiting coverage, exclusive features and podcasts and our engaging Trojan Talk message board. Use this link and promo code USC22.**
As Malachi Nelson competes at the Elite 11 finals the next three days in Redondo Beach, our TrojanSports.com team will be there to cover and capture the USC five-star QB commit's performance.
Just as we have been following Nelson all spring and summer, from our Rivals LA camp in February, to the Under Armour camp in Mission Viejo in March, and 7-on-7 tournaments in Santa Ana, Las Vegas and this past weekend on campus at USC.
As Nelson gears up to compete against the rest of the top Class of 2023 quarterbacks in the country, check out our 11.5-minute video package compiled over the last five months.
(Video credits: Ryan Young and Jeff McCulloch)
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news