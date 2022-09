With USC on the road last weekend against Stanford, TrojanSports.com was finally able to catch up with three-star offensive linem commit Amos Talalele.

Talalele’s Santa Clara Senior HS team blew out Del Mar last Friday night and eventually took Talalele out of the game because he was bigger than anyone else on the field and demolishing defenders all game.

Talalele showed off his size and strength in this game, pancaking defenders left and right as you can see in this video: