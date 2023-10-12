The schedule ratchets up for USC starting this week, as the No. 10-ranked Trojans hit the road to South Bend, Indiana, to take on No. 21 Notre Dame.

Five of the Trojans' final six regular-season opponents are presently ranked in the AP Top-25, so a lot will be learned each week moving forward about this team.

In looking ahead to the matchup with the Fighting Irish (5-2), USC quarterback Caleb Williams, running back MarShawn Lloyd, center Justin Dedich, safety Calen Bullock, nickel Jaylin Smith and rush end Jamil Muhammad talked about the big road game and the storylines of the week.

Watch those interviews here: