After leading USC to its first 6-0 start since 2006, Trojans coach Lincoln Riley talked about how this team has learned to win in different ways.

Playing without starting linebacker Shane Lee and losing star safety Calen Bullock to an early personal foul ejection, the USC defense carried the team when it had to on the way to a 30-14 win over Washington State on Saturday in the Coliseum.

Riley talked about the growth of the defense through this season, the significance of the win and more.

Watch the full postgame press conference here, as Riley was joined by defensive end Tuli Tuipulotu and running back Travis Dye.

