Instant Recap: USC hangs on, 30-14, against Washington State
The No. 6-ranked Trojans battled through a tough slog of a game with Washington State on Saturday night before scoring the final 20 points to close out a 30-14 victory.
After a tight first half, USC held the Cougars scoreless through the second as the defense and rushing offense powered the team to a win.
The Trojans (6-0, 4-0 Pac-12) move to 6-0 for the first time since 2006.
"It means something, it does. When you're in the middle of it, you try not to get too caught up in all the historical things, but obviously all of us coming here ... we all came here for a reason," coach Lincoln Riley said. "We're all aware of the history, both positive and some of the tough parts of it. To be able to find a way to win these games, especially in a lot of different ways has been a lot of fun. But we know obviously more challenges are upcoming. We're going to appreciate it but also keep our sights forward."
Scoring summary
First quarter
8:31, USC, Mario Williams 38-yard TD pass from Caleb Williams (Denis Lynch kick), USC 7-0
3:32, USC, Denis Lynch 31-yard field goal, USC 10-0
Second quarter
14:56, WSU, Robert Ferrel 12-yard TD pass from Cam Ward (D. Janikowski kick), USC 10-7
11:48, WSU, Nakia Watson 1-yard TD pass from Cam Ward (D. Janikowski kick), WSU 14-10
2:10, USC Travis Dye 4-yard TD run (Denis Lynch kick), USC 17-14
Third quarter
5:17, USC, Mario Williams 24-yard TD pass from Caleb Williams (Denis Lynch kick), USC 24-14
Fourth quarter
9:09, USC, Denis Lynch 27-yard field goal, USC 27-14
2:08, USC, Denis Lynch 31-yard field goal, USC 30-14
Turning point of the game
The game was in a rut as the third quarter dragged on, and the Trojans continued to find themselves unable to move the ball while the Cougars continued to keep threatening. After a promising drive, Washington State's offense found itself with a fourth-and-8 on the USC 38. Trailing 17-14, the Cougars decided to swing big and go for it. QB Cam Ward dropped back to throw but found nobody, forced to roll out of the pocket as the pressure reached him. He threw the ball grasping for a play and it went incomplete, giving the Trojans a critical stop to retain the lead. USC finally managed to score a touchdown on the following drive, at last securing a comfortable lead that would last them through the finish.
Play of the game
As the midpoint of the 3rd quarter loomed, USC's offense looked stumped, as drive after drive passed without a touchdown scored. The Cougars hung around down 17-14 as they had since halftime, but a big fourth-down stop gave USC the ball back with a chance to stretch its lead. After a drive peppered with miscues and penalties, the Trojans found themselves once again with an inopportune situation, faced with a third-and-13 at the Washington State 24-yard line. As they lined up for the snap, Caleb WIlliams' cadence caught a man offsides, giving the Trojans a free play. Williams scanned deep and launched it to the middle of the end zone, where it was hauled in by a sliding Mario Williams for a high-difficulty touchdown grab. Williams had dropped a wide-open pass earlier in the drive, but made up for it to extend USC's lead.
Trojans offensive player of the game
RB Travis Dye
As has been the case whenever Caleb Williams and the passing offense has slowed down, Travis Dye stepped up big to help keep the Trojans offense moving. Dye created sizable gains for USC with reliability, averaging 6.2 yards per carry through the contest. His patience and vision allowed him to get the most out of his blocking consistently, keeping USC’s offense on schedule even when the passing attack was struggling. Dye scored a short first half touchdown and came up big in the fourth quarter, seemingly carrying the entire offense through the final phase of the game. He was handed the football 13 times in that quarter for 68 yards, adding another 10 yards on a reception, powering the team through to the finish.
Trojans defensive player of the game
DL Tuli Tuipulotu
Tuli Tuipulotu was a man on a mission in this game, causing nightmares for the Washington State offensive line right from the jump. Screaming off the edge, Tuipulotu sacked QB Cam Ward twice on an early first quarter drive to force a punt. He made another big tackle for loss later in the quarter as he continued to create penetration consistently from down to down. Tuipulotu came up big once again late in the second quarter, stymying a potential Washington State scoring drive as he secured his third sack of the night before halftime. He continued to generate pressures on Ward through the third quarter, getting home once again for a half-sack shared with Nick Figueroa on third-and-23. His persistent presence in the backfield created havoc for the Cougars offense and played a big role in their lack of scoring.
Why USC won ...
The passing offense wasn't at its best tonight, but the rushing offense came to play. Travis Dye and the Trojan offensive line made sure that the ball kept moving on the ground throughout this game, powering through with a big fourth quarter rushing to seal the game. USC's defense played well for most of the game as well, coming up with a number of sacks despite Cam Ward's incredible escapability. The Cougars were held to only 14 points despite plenty of moments when they seemed to threaten, as the defense found ways to stiffen on late downs and near the red zone. Special teams was also at its best for USC this game, as the group fared much better on return and coverage units than they have throughout the year.
What it means for the Trojans ...
The Trojans are still a flawed team with questions to answer, but they've shown the ability to grind out tougher games in the second half. Though it may not have been very pretty, the Trojans went from a 17-14 halftime lead to a 30-14 victory, holding the Cougars scoreless in the second half. The defense has a lot of positive signs to feel good about, as does the rushing offense. However, the passing offense once again had issues crop up, and those will need to be straightened out if USC wants to compete at the level it wants down the stretch. Next week's test against Utah at Rice-Eccles Stadium will be a big test.
More highlights
Statistics
Passing
Caleb Williams: 15/29, 188 yards, 2 TD
Rushing
Travis Dye: 28 carries, 149 yards, 1 TD
Caleb Williams, 9 carries, 34 yards
Receiving
Mario Williams: 4 receptions, 82 yards, 2 TD
Brenden Rice: 3 receptions, 38 yards
Jordan Addison: 3 receptions, 37 yards