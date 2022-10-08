The No. 6-ranked Trojans battled through a tough slog of a game with Washington State on Saturday night before scoring the final 20 points to close out a 30-14 victory. After a tight first half, USC held the Cougars scoreless through the second as the defense and rushing offense powered the team to a win. The Trojans (6-0, 4-0 Pac-12) move to 6-0 for the first time since 2006. "It means something, it does. When you're in the middle of it, you try not to get too caught up in all the historical things, but obviously all of us coming here ... we all came here for a reason," coach Lincoln Riley said. "We're all aware of the history, both positive and some of the tough parts of it. To be able to find a way to win these games, especially in a lot of different ways has been a lot of fun. But we know obviously more challenges are upcoming. We're going to appreciate it but also keep our sights forward."

Scoring summary

First quarter 8:31, USC, Mario Williams 38-yard TD pass from Caleb Williams (Denis Lynch kick), USC 7-0 3:32, USC, Denis Lynch 31-yard field goal, USC 10-0 Second quarter 14:56, WSU, Robert Ferrel 12-yard TD pass from Cam Ward (D. Janikowski kick), USC 10-7 11:48, WSU, Nakia Watson 1-yard TD pass from Cam Ward (D. Janikowski kick), WSU 14-10 2:10, USC Travis Dye 4-yard TD run (Denis Lynch kick), USC 17-14 Third quarter 5:17, USC, Mario Williams 24-yard TD pass from Caleb Williams (Denis Lynch kick), USC 24-14 Fourth quarter 9:09, USC, Denis Lynch 27-yard field goal, USC 27-14 2:08, USC, Denis Lynch 31-yard field goal, USC 30-14

Turning point of the game

The game was in a rut as the third quarter dragged on, and the Trojans continued to find themselves unable to move the ball while the Cougars continued to keep threatening. After a promising drive, Washington State's offense found itself with a fourth-and-8 on the USC 38. Trailing 17-14, the Cougars decided to swing big and go for it. QB Cam Ward dropped back to throw but found nobody, forced to roll out of the pocket as the pressure reached him. He threw the ball grasping for a play and it went incomplete, giving the Trojans a critical stop to retain the lead. USC finally managed to score a touchdown on the following drive, at last securing a comfortable lead that would last them through the finish.

Play of the game

As the midpoint of the 3rd quarter loomed, USC's offense looked stumped, as drive after drive passed without a touchdown scored. The Cougars hung around down 17-14 as they had since halftime, but a big fourth-down stop gave USC the ball back with a chance to stretch its lead. After a drive peppered with miscues and penalties, the Trojans found themselves once again with an inopportune situation, faced with a third-and-13 at the Washington State 24-yard line. As they lined up for the snap, Caleb WIlliams' cadence caught a man offsides, giving the Trojans a free play. Williams scanned deep and launched it to the middle of the end zone, where it was hauled in by a sliding Mario Williams for a high-difficulty touchdown grab. Williams had dropped a wide-open pass earlier in the drive, but made up for it to extend USC's lead.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XaGF0IGEgZGFydCBieSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL0NBTEVCY3N3P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDQUxFQmNzdzwv YT4gZm9yIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTG9vdHJ1bm5l cm1hcmlvP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBMb290cnVubmVybWFyaW88 L2E+ISDwn5Sl8J+OrzxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vdXNj ZmI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QHVzY2ZiPC9hPiBleHRlbmRzIHRo ZWlyIGxlYWQg8J+SqiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vbEUwR2xXNERv WCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2xFMEdsVzREb1g8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsg Rk9YIENvbGxlZ2UgRm9vdGJhbGwgKEBDRkJPTkZPWCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9DRkJPTkZPWC9zdGF0dXMvMTU3ODkzMTg2NzE5 MzAwNDAzMj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5PY3RvYmVyIDksIDIwMjI8 L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9w bGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYt OCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5DYWxlYiBXaWxsaWFtcyBvbiBhIFJPUEUuIERhbW4gZ29vZCBxdWFy dGVyYmFjay4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2V0Z2JlSlB2UlAiPnBp Yy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9ldGdiZUpQdlJQPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEphcmVk IEZlaW5iZXJnIChASlJvZE5GTERyYWZ0KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL0pSb2RORkxEcmFmdC9zdGF0dXMvMTU3ODkzMjc5NTUzOTIx NDMzNj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5PY3RvYmVyIDksIDIwMjI8L2E+ PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0 Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+ PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Trojans offensive player of the game

RB Travis Dye As has been the case whenever Caleb Williams and the passing offense has slowed down, Travis Dye stepped up big to help keep the Trojans offense moving. Dye created sizable gains for USC with reliability, averaging 6.2 yards per carry through the contest. His patience and vision allowed him to get the most out of his blocking consistently, keeping USC’s offense on schedule even when the passing attack was struggling. Dye scored a short first half touchdown and came up big in the fourth quarter, seemingly carrying the entire offense through the final phase of the game. He was handed the football 13 times in that quarter for 68 yards, adding another 10 yards on a reception, powering the team through to the finish.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CaWcgcnVuIGZyb20gVHJhdmlzIER5ZS4gSGFkIGEgdGhpcmQtYW5k LTEgcGlja3VwIGVhcmxpZXIgaW4gdGhlIGRyaXZlLiA8YnI+PGJyPlRyb2ph bnMgaW4gdGhlIHJlZCB6b25lLiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL2hhc2h0YWcvVVNDP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij4jVVNDPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vVzMwZEpZZzVo bCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1czMGRKWWc1aGw8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsg VHJldm9yIEJvb3RoIChAVHJldm9yTUJvb3RoKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1RyZXZvck1Cb290aC9zdGF0dXMvMTU3ODkxNDEzODE0 NjczNDA4MD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5PY3RvYmVyIDksIDIwMjI8 L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9w bGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYt OCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGUgbWFuIHdpdGggdGhlIGJlc3QgbXVzdGFjaGUgaW4gQ2FsaWZv cm5pYSwgVHJhdmlzIER5ZSwgZ2l2ZXMgVVNDIHRoZSBsZWFk4oCmIDxicj48 YnI+Q0ZCIExpdmUgQmxvZzogPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzlCNlBt THVLRjgiPmh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby85QjZQbUx1S0Y4PC9hPjxicj48YnI+IDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9xeGlEMFU1TzlKIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5j b20vcXhpRDBVNU85SjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBQcm8gRm9vdGJhbGwgTmV0 d29yayAoQFBGTjM2NSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Q Rk4zNjUvc3RhdHVzLzE1Nzg5MTU4NjMxMjE3NjAyNTY/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+T2N0b2JlciA5LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNj cmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20v d2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4K PC9kaXY+Cgo=

Trojans defensive player of the game

DL Tuli Tuipulotu Tuli Tuipulotu was a man on a mission in this game, causing nightmares for the Washington State offensive line right from the jump. Screaming off the edge, Tuipulotu sacked QB Cam Ward twice on an early first quarter drive to force a punt. He made another big tackle for loss later in the quarter as he continued to create penetration consistently from down to down. Tuipulotu came up big once again late in the second quarter, stymying a potential Washington State scoring drive as he secured his third sack of the night before halftime. He continued to generate pressures on Ward through the third quarter, getting home once again for a half-sack shared with Nick Figueroa on third-and-23. His persistent presence in the backfield created havoc for the Cougars offense and played a big role in their lack of scoring.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5IYXZlIGEgZGF5LCBUdWxpIFR1aXB1bG90dS4gPGJyPjxicj5IaXMg dGhpcmQgc2FjayBvZiB0aGUgZmlyc3QgaGFsZi4gSGFzIGZvdXIgdG90YWwg dGFja2xlcyBmb3IgbG9zcyBhbmQgYSBxdWFydGVyYmFjayBodXJyeS4gPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL1VTQz9zcmM9aGFz aCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I1VTQzwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2dxckp5NVZVUHkiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9ncXJK eTVWVVB5PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFRyZXZvciBCb290aCAoQFRyZXZvck1C b290aCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9UcmV2b3JNQm9v dGgvc3RhdHVzLzE1Nzg5MTcyNTgxNzIxMjUxODU/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+T2N0b2JlciA5LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlw dCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lk Z2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9k aXY+Cgo=

Why USC won ...

The passing offense wasn't at its best tonight, but the rushing offense came to play. Travis Dye and the Trojan offensive line made sure that the ball kept moving on the ground throughout this game, powering through with a big fourth quarter rushing to seal the game. USC's defense played well for most of the game as well, coming up with a number of sacks despite Cam Ward's incredible escapability. The Cougars were held to only 14 points despite plenty of moments when they seemed to threaten, as the defense found ways to stiffen on late downs and near the red zone. Special teams was also at its best for USC this game, as the group fared much better on return and coverage units than they have throughout the year.

What it means for the Trojans ...

The Trojans are still a flawed team with questions to answer, but they've shown the ability to grind out tougher games in the second half. Though it may not have been very pretty, the Trojans went from a 17-14 halftime lead to a 30-14 victory, holding the Cougars scoreless in the second half. The defense has a lot of positive signs to feel good about, as does the rushing offense. However, the passing offense once again had issues crop up, and those will need to be straightened out if USC wants to compete at the level it wants down the stretch. Next week's test against Utah at Rice-Eccles Stadium will be a big test.

More highlights

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5DYWxlYiBXaWxsaWFtcyBpcyB0aGF0IGR1ZGUuIFRvdWNoZG93biB0 byBNYXJpbyBXaWxsaWFtcy4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9oYXNodGFnL1VTQz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+I1VTQzwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0tWQ1lKSDZrNk8i PnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9LVkNZSkg2azZPPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFRy ZXZvciBCb290aCAoQFRyZXZvck1Cb290aCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9UcmV2b3JNQm9vdGgvc3RhdHVzLzE1Nzg4OTYzODU0NTMw OTI4NjQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+T2N0b2JlciA4LCAyMDIyPC9h PjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxh dGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgi Pjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wn5KqIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vdXNjZmI/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QHVzY2ZiPC9hPiBkZWZlbnNlIHN0ZXBw aW5nIHVwITxicj48YnI+QmFsbCBiYWNrIHdpdGggdGhlIFRyb2phbnMg8J+P iCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vSXo3TFBJYkF0VSI+cGljLnR3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL0l6N0xQSWJBdFU8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgRk9YIENvbGxlZ2Ug Rm9vdGJhbGwgKEBDRkJPTkZPWCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9DRkJPTkZPWC9zdGF0dXMvMTU3ODkzNjE2NjMwODQyMTYzMz9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5PY3RvYmVyIDksIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1 b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+ CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Statistics