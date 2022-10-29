USC coach Lincoln Riley, QB Caleb Williams and S Bryson Shaw talked in the postgame press conference Saturday night after No. 10-ranked USC's 45-37 win at Arizona.

Riley addressed the egregious officiating blunder at the end of the first half when the final seconds started ticking off before the ball was spotted, as USC looked to spike the ball for a field goal try or final play after a long first down.

He also talked about the Trojans playing without their top two receivers Jordan Addison and Mario Williams, what the rest of the receiving corps showed him in their stead, the defensive struggles, his decision to go for an onside kick in the second half and more.

Williams talked about his connection with Kyle Ford and passing for a career-high 411 yards, 5 touchdowns and 0 interceptions.

And Shaw discussed his first big contribution as a Trojan, making an interception Saturday night, and the process of working back from a summer injury.

Watch the full press conference here:

