USC kept a tight lid on its athletic three-month-long search for a new athletic director with the news of the Trojans hiring Washington AD Jennifer Cohen coming out only after the university announced a news conference Monday.

Cohen was formally introduced as the new AD by USC President Carol Folt in front of media, staff and university personnel inside the Ronald Tutor Campus Center later in the afternoon.

Watch the Folt and Cohen's full comments and their joint Q+A with media in the videos below and scroll further for separate side sessions both had with reporters for further questions.

