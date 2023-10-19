USC quarterback Caleb Williams talked with reporters Wednesday after practice about how he's processed and moved on from his three interceptions in the 48-20 loss at Notre Dame.

"It was my first bad game in college, I'd say. You endure, you conquer, you keep going," Williams said. "... That's one game in the past three years that I've had a bad game, so you don't let that one game bring you down and cause doubt."

