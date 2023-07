From Raleek Brown's move to wide receiver to a shakeup along the offensive line to five-star freshman Duce Robinson's arrival, the incredible depth at wide receiver, the state of the tight end position, the competition at running back and much more, USC's offensive assistant coaches talked to reporters Thursday at the team's in-house media day inside the John McKay Center.

Watch interviews with offensive line coach Josh Henson, outside receivers coach Dennis Simmons, inside receivers coach Luke Huard, running backs coach Kiel McDonald and tight ends coach Zach Hanson below.

RELATED: Watch USC defensive coordinator Alex Grinch at Trojans team media day | Watch USC's defensive assistant coaches share insights at media day | Interviews with nearly two dozen USC players Thursday