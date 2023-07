For more than 20 minutes Thursday, USC defensive coordinator Alex Grinch answered questions about his job security, his unit's struggles last season, the unique steps he went to diagnose the issues from a last fall and the reasons why this 2023 Trojan defense could be much better.

Watch the full interview here and check back for a full story later in the evening:

