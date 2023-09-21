While USC has its first road game of the season Saturday at Arizona State, much of the conversation after practice Wednesday with the Trojans' offensive players centered around QB Caleb Williams' ability to make big plays on the run while scrambling out of the pocket.

"When 13 got the ball in his hands, you can never be surprised," wide receiver Dorian Singer said.

Said fellow wideout Brenden Rice: "I mean, it's Caleb Williams. Are we surprised anymore? He's magical."

Watch the full interviews with Singer, Rice, RB MarShawn Lloyd and offensive guard Emmanuel Pregnon here: