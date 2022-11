With the shortened game week before taking on Colorado on Friday, USC made its four team captains available Tuesday morning as the only player availability for media all week.

Quarterback Caleb Williams, offensive guard Justin Dedich, linebacker Shane Lee and defensive end Tuli Tuipulotu spoke with reporters about the matchup with the Buffaloes and other topics.

Williams talked about the emergence of wide receiver Michael Jackson III and what he's learned about himself this season. Dedich talked about the emergence of redshirt freshman offensive tackle Mason Murphy and his role in pushing the young lineman in the offseason. And Lee and Tuipulotu weighed in on the defensive struggles and where they hope to improve the rest of the way.

Watch those full interviews here:

