TrojanSports - WATCH: USC WR commit Quay Davis catches 3 TDs, discusses his performance

DALLAS, Texas -- USC wide receiver commit Quaydarius Davis played up to his ranking as the No. 25 national prospect in this 2021 recruiting class Friday night, hauling in 3 touchdowns and racking up 173 receiving yards to lead his Skyline High School team to a 27-14 win over Mesquite.

TrojanSports.com was there live to capture the performance and talk to Davis about it afterward.

Watch our full highlights package and video interview below, as well as a photo gallery of the Rivals100 prospect from Friday night..

Also, check out our in-depth video interview with Davis earlier this week where he talked about the strength of his USC commitment and where things stand overall with his recruitment.