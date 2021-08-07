WATCH: Video highlights from USC's first preseason practice
USC's first practice of fall camp is in the books.
Media are allowed to post up to 3 minutes of video from the early periods of practice, so we edited together the best action we were able to capture Friday. (We muted the sound so as to avoid copyright violations for the music playing in the background).
Also, watch Clay Helton's full post-practice media session:
