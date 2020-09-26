 TrojanSports - WATCH: Video interview with priority 2022 USC OL target Earnest Greene
WATCH: Video interview with priority 2022 USC OL target Earnest Greene

St. John Bosco offensive lineman Earnest Greene is a top-50 national prospect in the 2022 class.
Alec Simpson • TrojanSports
Staff Writer

There are few 2022 prospects as important to USC's recruiting efforts as St. John Bosco HS 4-star offensive lineman Earnest Greene, a top-50 national prospect and the No. 1-ranked offensive guard in the country (even though he plays OT for the Braves).

And that's indeed how the Trojans coaching staff is approaching Greene's recruitment.

“It’s good. I hear from them like every other day. I talk to Coach V (Viane Talamaivao) a lot, I talk to Gavin [Morris], coach [Clay] Helton, coach [Tim] Drevno. They stay in contact a lot,” Greene told TrojanSports.com. “They send a lot of mail through and they stay in contact with my parents a lot, so it’s good right now. It's a good relationship we're building.”

USC is right down the road from St. John Bosco, and Greene has considered the value that would come from playing so close to home.

“The fact that they are home. I know everything around California. Also they have a really good entrepreneurship program at their school and that’s what I want to major in college,” he said.

