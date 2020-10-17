TrojanSports - Video interview with USC WR commit Josh Moore in Atlanta

**NOT SUBSCRIBED? Sign up with our 60-day FREE TRIAL for full premium access with no strings attached. Cancel anytime before the end of the 60-day trial and you will not be charged. New subscribers can use code 60USC and this link to take advantage of the offer. Returning past subscribers can start here and log in first.**

ATLANTA, Ga. - Josh Moore knows what some people are thinking. He's seen the message board comments since he flipped to USC as a wide receiver commit last week, after previously being committed to Stanford as a safety.

He plays in a run-dominant offense for Marist School in Atlanta and won't have the offensive stats to make the statement for him, but that opportunity will come in time, he believes.

"I kind of think about that, but then when I get out here on the field teams gameplan for me and make sure that they try to take me out of the game. When I get to college, though, I'll definitely have a chip on my shoulder to try to prove [to] everybody that I can do this," Moore said Friday night, as TrojanSports.com visited him in Atlanta.

"Sometimes I'll see comments on [message boards] like 'Why are you getting a DB to transfer into receiver?' I'm like, 'Dude, I can play the position -- I just haven't had the opportunities."

(Subscribers can watch our full video interview with Moore below.