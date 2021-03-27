USC has already landed one recruit from St. John Bosco HS's sizable offensive line in 2021 OG signee Maximus Gibbs, and the Trojans are trying to add another in 2022 OT target Earnest Greene.

TrojanSports.com covered the Braves' home game Friday night vs. Servite HS and put together a video package of almost all of the St. John Bosco offensive line's snaps from the evening.

Get a closer look at what the Trojans are getting in Gibbs and what they hope they add in Greene.

Also, our recent stories on both:

-The latest on Earnest Greene's USC recruitment and visits he wants to take

-Maximus Gibbs building a connection with new Trojans OL coach Clay McGuire