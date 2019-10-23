The storyline of the week for this USC football team has been its abnormal rash of mounting injuries, and another key player has joined the list.

Freshman cornerback Chris Steele "tweaked a little bit of a knee" in practice Tuesday and did not practice Wednesday, coach Clay Helton said.

"We'll see how that goes, we'll make a determination. Nothing huge, but just tweaked it. We'll see where that's at," Helton said. "He didn't practice today. He tweaked it in a one-on-one competition drill yesterday and just a little bit of a sprain, was uncomfortable with it today. We'll see how it is tomorrow and then make a determination."

Helton addressed reporters after practice Wednesday for the final time this week, as the Trojans are traveling Thursday to Colorado in advance of the teams' Friday night game.

Steele's situation is another potentially unfortunate setback for the Trojans as he has been the team's rock at corner this season with Olaijah Griffin and Isaac Taylor-Stuart bouncing in and out of the lineup with their own injuries. USC has always seemed to have at least two of the three healthy, though, and Griffin practiced all week after missing the last game due to the bulging disc in his back while Taylor-Stuart's ankle is no issue at this point.

Nickel Greg Johnson, who missed the last game due to a shoulder subluxation, is also good to go.

"I think OG's in a great spot. He's practiced all week and really looks good. ITS still looks great," Helton said. "Greg looks really good. I would think those guys would [play]."

Helton was asked if Johnson would be expected to play the full game or if freshman Max Williams might get some more opportunity at that nickel spot. It sounds like the intent is to play Johnson unless he needs to come out for any reason.

"Just depends on how his shoulder's feeling. I think Greg is confident in it. He needed that week to get confidence, he had a great week of practice," Helton said. "Max is ready to go in. I can see Max getting some reps in this game, but Greg has had a lot of confidence and had a good week of work so he'll start and I expect big things from him."



Lastly, defensive end Christian Rector is "probably 50-50 at best," Helton said.

"He is going to travel, but he's probably looking more towards next week than this week. He's really progressing, but it will be game time and 50-50 at best," he said.

The USC coaches made the decision to sit Rector and give his ankle -- an injury that dates back to Week 2 -- time to fully heal rather than having him continue to play through it. He sat out the Arizona game and did not practice through at least the first part of the week.

The plan is to have redshirt junior Caleb Tremblay, who has actually graded out as USC's top defensive player albeit in limited snaps (79.9 grade from PFF College in 128 snaps), the start and primarily roll with just one defensive end and an outside linebacker (mostly Hunter Echols) up on the other side of the line.

To round out the injury report, USC will also be without safety Talanoa Hufanga (dislocated shoulder), linebacker Palaie Gaoteote (high-ankle sprain), defensive end Drake Jackson (high-ankle sprain) and running backs Markese Stepp (torn ligaments in ankle requiring surgery) and Stephen Carr (hamstring strain).