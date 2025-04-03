USC RB A'Marion Peterson to enter transfer portal

There will be another wave of player movement across college football when the transfer portal formally opens later this spring, but those decisions are already being made by players.

USC running back A'Marion Peterson is the latest Trojan on his way out, 247Sports reported Wednesday.

Cornerback Maliki Crawford, who departed the program prior to the start of spring, and Peterson are the only Trojans departures so far this cycle.

Peterson, a redshirt sophomore, was facing an uphill climb to playing time after he was already behind sophomore Bryan Jackson on the depth chart to close out last season and USC then brought in veteran transfers Eli Sanders (from New Mexico) and Waymond Jordan (from junior college) along with two freshmen signees in Riley Wormley and Harry Dalton.

Peterson rushed 16 times for 65 yards and a touchdown with 2 catches for 13 yards last season, with most of that coming in the bowl game (12 carries for 43 yards). He rushed for 14 yards as a true freshman.

Peterson was a four-star prospect in the 2023 recruiting class out of Wichita Falls, Texas.