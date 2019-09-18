News More News
football

Weekly live chat with USC football analyst Max Browne Wednesday night

Former USC QB Max Browne stops by the Trojan Talk message board every week for a live chat with subscribers.
Former USC QB Max Browne stops by the Trojan Talk message board every week for a live chat with subscribers. (Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Images)
TrojanSports Staff • TrojanSports
Staff

In addition to co-hosting the Trojan Talk podcast twice a week, former USC quarterback Max Browne drops by our premium message board once a week for a live chat with subscribers, talking all matters Trojans football and beyond while lending his insight as a former player in the program.

Join the chat here Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m. PT (and look it for on Thursdays most weeks.)

In addition, check out the latest Trojan Talk podcast from earlier this week where Browne gave a QB's perspective on where freshman Kedon Slovis got himself into trouble at BYU and the lessons he can take away from that game.

