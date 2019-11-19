In delivering his third 400-yard passing performance of the last four weeks, USC quarterback Kedon Slovis also earned his highest game grade from PFF College this season.

Slovis' elite 90.5 grade easily outpaced his previous best (77.7 vs. Notre Dame), as the PFF analysts evaluate every play based on performance and other factors like expected outcome (such as, was it a good decision?).

It was hard to argue with Slovis' decision-making Saturday at Cal as he completed 29 of 35 passes for 406 yards, 4 touchdowns and 0 interceptions in a 41-17 win.

As the PFF College advanced data shows, Slovis continues to be exceptional when working the middle of the field. Against the Golden Bears, he completed 19 of 21 passes between the numbers for 254 yards and a TD. That said, in this game he was sharp when passing in any direction or under any circumstance in general.

According to the data, Slovis was 18 of 22 for 261 yards and 3 TDs when not pressured but just as good under pressure as well (11 of 13 for 145 yards and 1 TD).

Overall, Slovis now ranks 17th nationally in passing yards per game (272.7), but that undersells his actual performance as that number is averaged from all 10 games he's played -- including playing only a half against Fresno State and just a couple snaps vs. Utah before being concussed.

Throw out those two games and the corresponding stats, and the freshman standout is averaging 331.6 passing yards per game -- which would rank third nationally behind Washington State's Anthony Gordon (431.4) and LSU's Joe Burrow (368.7).

With that, here's the rest of our weekly deep dive into the PFF College grades, snap counts and advanced data: