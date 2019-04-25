USC has had a player selected in the first or second round of the NFL draft for 16 straight years, but that streak is expected to end this week.

It's not even clear who will be the first Trojan to come off the board, with the draft kicking off Thursday night.

It could be right tackle Chuma Edoga, who started building buzz at the Senior Bowl back in January, but his draft profile carries a lot of latitude.

Linebacker Cam Smith was steady and heady as a four-year starter for the Trojans, and he noted that teams seemed to be most interested by his football IQ as he went through the NFL Scouting Combine. But what does that mean for his draft slot? That's anybody's guess.



Iman "Biggie" Marshall is coming off a strong senior season at cornerback, but the talk in the pre-draft lead-up was that teams were perhaps more interested in him as a safety. Safety Marvell Tell tested strongly in pre-draft workouts and is yet another projected mid-to-late-round selection.



And then there's outside linebacker Porter Gustin, who was on his way to a huge senior season before being felled by yet another injury. He's had to convince teams through this process that he's not injury-prone. Then, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Gustin failed a PED test at the combine, though it's not clear if it was for Adderall (for which he received an exemption, according to his agent) or something more.

All five of those prospects carry obvious upside, but none are being viewed as sure-fire top-half-of-the-draft picks.

That means Day 3 of the draft Saturday could be very busy for the Trojans, including late-round hopefuls like running back Aca'Cedric Ware and offensive guard Chris Brown.

