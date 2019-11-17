WR Drake London enjoying breakout, but still committed to two-sport pursuit
Drake London came to USC as a two-sport prospect because, as he explained, he needed more time to decide on his path.
He still wasn't sure whether football or basketball would provide his best pro potential, and until he had that answer he was committed to competing in both for the Trojans while expecting to narrow his focus at some point.
Well, the question had to be asked Saturday night -- has his recent emergence on the football field influenced those thoughts at all? The question was asked playfully first -- as in does he really want to go play basketball after this? -- and then more directly later.
"Most definitely, most definitely, no question about it. We've still got to see what basketball holds," he said to the first question.
Fair enough. But it's easy now to see London being a major factor for the USC football program for years to come.
He had his best game yet Saturday night in USC's 41-17 win at Cal, catching 6 passes for 111 yards and a touchdown.
London has been building toward this for weeks now. Since totaling just 3 catches for 62 yards through the first half of the season, the 6-foot-5 freshman is averaging 4.8 catches and 65.8 yards per game over the last five contests. He's scored touchdowns in three straight games now.
"Most definitely, the game has slowed down tremendously. And every week it just keeps slowing down and slowing down," London said.
He was pivotal to USC gaining separation against the Golden Bears on Saturday night. On a third-and-18 late in the first quarter, QB Kedon Slovis escaped the pocket buying time and trying to find a play to make. He decided to throw it up down the sideline to London, who hauled in the big reception to extend an eventual field goal drive.
