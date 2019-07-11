"Coach Helton is like a best friend, like a father figure. He loves all of us, and coach Helton will always have a special place in my heart. He's a great man and he's been with me every step of the way," Jones said. "Like I said, my situation was very special. Nothing's more important than family at the end of the day. As people we all know that. So yeah, coach Helton will always have a special place in my heart and I have a special place in his, and he was with me every step of the way. He was just doing what makes me happy."

The wideout from Saraland, Ala., entered the transfer portal at the beginning March, missing all of spring practice, and said he spent that time back home with his family. He said he took two visits to other schools -- Western Kentucky and Tennessee -- before ultimately deciding USC was still the best place for him. He announced his return to the Trojans in early June .

Jones did not offer any specifics as to the situation with his grandfather, nor was he asked.

"And like I said before, I have to be selfish sometimes. And I know my family, I'm loved by all of them including my grandfather. It's just like coming back here was just the best place for me."

"My situation was very special. Family was really important to me, is very important to me, and just my grandparent and stuff. My grandmother passed away in 2012, and you know, my grandfather is the last grandparent I have on that side. Just like I was in a space, I was in a place like I've never been before," Jones said after going through a player-run practice with his Trojans teammates. "It was just coming with God, talking with God about it and thinking it through, having room to breathe, fresh air. But coming back was just the right opportunity and the right thing to do. ...

Jones rejected the notion that playing time or depth chart concerns had anything to do with his initial decision to reevaluate his future, and he reiterated time and again during a 7-minunte interview that it was purely about a difficult family matter regarding his grandfather. Ultimately, he said, he had to also consider what was best for him academically and football-wise.

For the first time since pulling himself out of the NCAA transfer portal and formally returning to USC early last month, redshirt junior wide receiver Velus Jones talked at length Thursday about that process, what was going through his mind and what ultimately led him back.

"I just needed an answer from God and I found my answer and I'm back at the University of Southern California, so I'm just blessed to be here, blessed to be able to play football again."

Jones added that he's on track to graduate in December, which was another factor he weighed heavily.

"[Helton] always thought that being here was the best place for me. He knows what I can do and stuff like that. He knows getting my degree is really important, especially from the University of Southern California," Jones said. "He was very excited and I can just see the joy back on his face because, like I said, our bond is like unbreakable. He's a great man, so I know that made him excited and I can't wait to play for him this fall."

Jones was one of three USC players to test out the transfer portal this spring before returning. Cornerback Greg Johnson also entered the portal at the beginning of March, but he returned quickly and went through spring practice with the Trojans. Quarterback Matt Fink entered the portal after the spring and was briefly reported to be heading to Illinois before he too ended up back at USC.

Jones joined USC as a Rivals100 4-star prospect in the class of 2016, but he has not yet had a true breakout season. After catching 6 passes for 46 yards in 2017, he tallied 24 receptions for 266 yards and 1 touchdown last fall.

When asked if his role in the offense to this point had factored into his initial departure, he maintained it did not.

"It was nothing to do with playing time and stuff like that. Like I said, last year was in the past, it was all family situations and stuff, and that was my whole point in entering the transfer portal in the first place, just thinking about my family," he reiterated. "But like I said, you've got to be selfish, because this is my career -- you have to be selfish sometimes, even with your loved ones. So coming back here was the best thing I could ever do.

"It was just like a long process, like I said. As being a young male at the age of 22, I went through something very deep, and like I said, nothing is more important to me than my family and my loved ones. I just needed time to breathe and time to think and stuff like that. I just needed an answer from God and I found my answer and I'm back at the University of Southern California, so I'm just blessed to be here, blessed to be able to play football again."

He also returns to a much different offense, as Graham Harrell has installed his version of the uptempo Air Raid scheme. Jones, who could be an effective slot weapon in that offense with his speed, said it "killed [him] inside" not being able to go through spring practice, and he says he maintained his own conditioning regimen from home.

"The opportunity is going to be incredible, Air Raid offense now, running four-wides and stuff. I feel like this is a chance where I can like break out and showcase and show everybody what I know I can do -- for the people that know what I'm capable of," he said. "And so this offense will be a great opportunity for me to showcase my skill. I'm excited."

For that matter, he expects a much different season for himself and the team as a whole coming off the 5-7 finish last year.

"I think about this past fall, it's in the past and we have a new offensive coordinator and we've got a lot of hungry guys coming in, especially the freshmen, and I look at it as a new opportunity, a challenge," he said. "People can say what they want to say, but at the end of the day we have to go out there and perform. So I feel like it's going to be a special year, but you know, talk is cheap so we'll just have to go out there and show everybody."