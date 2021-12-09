10-ish USC targets to know with less than a week before early signing day

Less than a week before the early signing period, which starts Dec. 15, USC has just four commitments for the 2022 recruiting class with one being a punter.

Five prospects have de-committed since new coach Lincoln Riley took over last week, which is not a bad sign -- likely more of a reflection of different preferences from the new coaching staff.

But Riley has a lot of work to do to rally this Trojans recruiting class, as most prospects these days opt to lock in their college futures during the early signing period rather than the traditional National Signing Day in February.

Riley has been active since touching down in Los Angeles, picking up a commitment from five-star RB Raleek Brown and visiting prospects in Nevada, Georgia, Texas and here locally while hosting a big recruiting event on campus last Sunday night.

The Trojans' top targets are pretty clear at this point -- what is not so clear is how many of them Riley and his staff can land by next Wednesday.

As a quick refresher -- quick because there isn't much to it -- here's how USC's commitment list looks right now:

-Five-star RB Raleek Brown (Mater Dei HS) -- No. 1-ranked APB, No. 17 overall national prospect

-Four-star CB Fabian Ross (Bishop Gorman HS/Las Vegas, Nev.) -- No. 26 CB, No. 236 overall national prospect

-Three-star DE Devan Thompkins (Edison Senior HS/Stockton, Calif.) -- No. 34 WDE

-Two-star P Atticus Bertrams (Australia)

USC ranks No. 96 in the Rivals team rankings as of Thursday. That will change, of course. It should be a wild handful of days.

Here are the 10-ish USC priority targets fans should pay attention to over the next week ...