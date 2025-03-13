USC keeps season alive with double-OT win over Rutgers in Big Ten tourney

Desmond Claude had a game-high 28 points in the Trojans' win over Rutgers on Wednesday. (Photo by Robert Goddin/USA TODAY Images)

In some ways, USC's Big Ten tournament opener Wednesday was a lot like this basketball season as a whole -- the Trojans flashed their compelling potential before seeming to run out of steam on the way to what looked like a deflating finish. But that all changed at the very end. After letting a 15-point lead entirely slip away as Rutgers led by 4 points inside the final 30 seconds, the Trojans came through with the defensive stops they needed, two Wesley Yates free throws and a clutch driving layup from Desmond Claude to tie the game and force overtime. It would take two extra periods, but No. 14-seeded USC eventually found a final surge while pulling away from No. 11 Rutgers for a 97-89 double-overtime win at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. While the Trojans (16-16) flipped the script Wednesday, they'll need a lot more to stem the tide of the season itself as they now take on No. 6 Purdue (21-10) at 6 p.m. PT Thursday (on Big Ten Network), needing an upset win just to reach the tournament quarterfinals. "Sometimes it's like a boxing match and somebody has to persevere," coach Eric Musselman said. The Trojans were that team in large part due to the poised play of Claude, who finished with 28 points on 8-of-13 shooting (12 of 15 on free throws) along with 8 assists, while Yates scored 24 points on 7-of-10 shooting (hitting all 4 3-pointers and all 6 free throws), Rashaun Agee added 23 points and 11 rebounds and Chibuzo Agbo had 13 points and 10 boards. The gritty win comes after USC lost eight of its final 10 regular-season games -- with the lone wins over two teams who missed the cut for the Big Ten tournament in Penn State and Washington. "Watching a lot of film as a team, we had to figure out what we could do better and why we was losing, and one thing we came down to was everybody could have played harder, get 50-50 balls, and I feel like we did a pretty good job today," Claude said. "And we wanted this game. It's a tournament, we came in 0-0, we wanted to keep winning, so we were playing hard and the game went our way."

USC had gone up 33-18 late in the first half, took a 41-30 lead into halftime and led by as many as 13 points early in the second half before Rutgers (15-17) used an aggressive press defensively to force a slew of turnovers and climb back into the game. USC committed 21 turnovers overall, including 11 in the second half. "It's not often that you have 21 turnovers and win a basketball game. Not only did we have 21 turnovers and win a basketball game, they took 17 more field goals attempted than us and we led for 35 minutes. So you look at the stat sheet and some wacky things, but I thought we were really efficient on offense when we didn't turn the ball over," Musselman said. Rutgers, led by 27 points from Dylan Harper, led for most of the final 4 minutes before the Trojans rallied to force overtime. After Yates got to the line on a drive to the basket and made two free throws with 24 seconds left to cut the deficit to 73-71, USC quickly fouled Jeremiah Williams, who missed both free throws for the Scarlett Knights. Claude then worked his way through the paint for a driving layup high off the glass to tie the game with 9 seconds left, and Harper missed a final jumper on the other end.