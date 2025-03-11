USC recruiting is rolling as four-star OL Esun Tafa commits to Trojans

To say USC is hot on the recruiting trail would be an understatement. All the talk about this being a new era of USC football recruiting with a heightened re-emphasis on landing the best West Coast prospects is being backed up by results -- one after another these days. The Trojans capped a big Tuesday with their second four-star commit of the day as offensive lineman Esun Tafa, out of Draper, Utah, announced he had picked USC over in-state Utah. The Trojans really amplified their push for the 6-foot-5, 270-pound Tafa after he decommitted from Washington on Feb. 5, and a visit to campus last Monday seems to have sealed the deal. "I want to sincerely thank every one of the coaches and schools that believed in my ability and potential to offer me. This decision was not easy, it really wasn't," Tafa wrote on Twitter before thanking his family and coaches.

Speaking with TrojanSports.com at the Rivals Los Angeles camp two weekends ago, Tafa talked about the strong impression he got from USC offensive line coach Zach Hanson. "Coach Hanson's really doing something good up there," Tafa said. "[His message to me is] just how he wants to make the O-line more aggressive, and I think that's something I like. I'm a little aggressive in the way I play, so I'm excited about that." Tafa is the second offensive line addition for the Trojans' 2026 class in two days, following three-star guard John Fifita's commitment on Monday. Tafa could end up playing tackle or guard for the Trojans. As noted, his announcement was the second big one of the day Tuesday for USC, following four-star Rivals250 wide receiver Trent Mosley's commitment. Overall, USC's No. 1-ranked 2026 recruiting class is now up to 14 commits, which is the most in the country. Meanwhile, here's a closer look at Tafa ...

Film room

Scouting report