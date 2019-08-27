Jeff Tedford went on a bit of a coaching oddysey following his 11-year run at Cal.

He took a year off and was then hired as offensive coordinator of the NFL's Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but he'd leave the team in the preseason to undergo a heart procedure and was later released from his contract. He then spent a year as the head coach of the CFL's BC Lions followed by a season as an offensive analyst at Washington.

But for him to truly find the next act of his coaching career, he had to come full circle a bit.

Tedford would again land back in California, again hired to rescue a program that had bottomed out -- this time his alma mater Fresno State.

Just like he started his run at Cal by taking over a Golden Bears team that had finished 1-10 the previous season, Tedford arrived at Fresno State on the heels of a 1-11 season.

And just like he did at Cal, where he reeled off eight straight winning seasons to start his tenure, he would immediately rejuvenate the Bulldogs as well, winning 22 games over his first two seasons.

Last fall, Fresno State went 12-2, won the Mountain West, beat Arizona State in the Las Vegas Bowl and finished No. 18 in the national polls.

That's who USC opens its season against Saturday night in the Coliseum.

"They've got a new quarterback, we'll see how that adjustment is. Defensively, extremely solid, a group that won them their title in their league, go to the blue turf [at Boise State] and win the championship. You're talking about a good football team," USC coach Clay Helton said.

"And they'll be as fired up as anybody to come out of the Central Valley and come down to Los Angeles and compete in this game. They'll be looking for a victory. It will be a very challenging opening game."

USC fans are plenty familiar with Tedford, of course, but Trojans defensive coordinator Clancy Pendergast knows him especially well after serving as his DC at Cal from 2010-12.

"Obviously, coach Tedford's done a really good there," Pendergast said. "... That's a well-coached offensive and defensive unit. I've watched some of their defense as well. So it will be a big challenge for us. They've got some new pieces, we've got some new pieces so we're looking forward to the challenge."

All that said, here's everything you need to know about the matchup with Fresno State.

