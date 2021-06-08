A closer look at the top recruiting targets visiting USC this week
Continuing the momentum from the first on-campus recruiting week of the summer, USC has another loaded lineup of expected visitors this week.
Meanwhile, we turn the focus forward and break down the lineup for the second week of June ...
Unofficial visitors ...
Four-star all-purpose back Raleek Brown has been committed to Oklahoma for four months, but USC has not relented in its pursuit of the Mater Dei HS star and Brown took an unofficial visit with the Trojans on Monday.
Ultimately, this is still going to be a tough battle to win as Brown has continued to reiterate his excitement to join the Sooners, but USC will keep working to sell him on the idea that he can accomplish all of his goals closer to home.
Four-star safety Zion Branch is taking his USC official visit the weekend of June 25, but he's also expected to be on campus Wednesday for an unofficial visit, accompanied by his younger brother -- big-time 2023 WR Zachariah Branch -- and father.
The more facetime the Trojans can get with their top safety target the better, as Ohio State is generating a lot of buzz in his recruitment of late and hosted him on his first official visit of the month.
Two weeks ago, though, Branch told us he was hearing from USC more than any other school and the Trojans remain a top contender.
Clemson, Alabama, Oregon and Oklahoma are the other schools high on his radar.
Zachariah Branch is likely going to follow his brother to the same college, and USC was one of the earlier schools to offer both of them. But the younger Branch has picked up some more big offers of late, including Ohio State.
USC needs to effectively sell both brothers (and family) during this unofficial visit Tuesday.
