A closer look at the top recruiting targets visiting USC this week

Unofficial visitors ...

Four-star all-purpose back Raleek Brown has been committed to Oklahoma for four months, but USC has not relented in its pursuit of the Mater Dei HS star and Brown took an unofficial visit with the Trojans on Monday. Ultimately, this is still going to be a tough battle to win as Brown has continued to reiterate his excitement to join the Sooners, but USC will keep working to sell him on the idea that he can accomplish all of his goals closer to home.

Four-star safety Zion Branch is taking his USC official visit the weekend of June 25, but he's also expected to be on campus Wednesday for an unofficial visit, accompanied by his younger brother -- big-time 2023 WR Zachariah Branch -- and father. The more facetime the Trojans can get with their top safety target the better, as Ohio State is generating a lot of buzz in his recruitment of late and hosted him on his first official visit of the month. Two weeks ago, though, Branch told us he was hearing from USC more than any other school and the Trojans remain a top contender. Clemson, Alabama, Oregon and Oklahoma are the other schools high on his radar. Read our full interview with Branch here.