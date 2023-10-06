"A lot of people were really happy for me. I think I'm friendly with just about everybody on the team. I've been here for a while, so I've made connections with everybody, and a lot of people had kind of seen the road I'd been on and all that had happened so I think a lot of people were happy to see it."

"I was fortunate to have my family there too -- both my parents and an aunt and an uncle -- so that was really cool. Just given all the setbacks I guess I've had since I've been here, it was really gratifying for that to happen," Wolfe said.

Max Browne's breakdown:

"His touchdown catch, not only was it awesome for him to get involved, but I think schematically it also jumped out at me. One, I have brought up the tight end position and how Lincoln Riley has been here that position has not been an impactful group in the offense, which I would imagine as the years play out they want that tight end room to be a factor. And on this specific play call, you get into the red zone, which USC has been great in the red zone and a reason that they're great in the red zone is they can get to a lot of stuff schematically. You could go from four-receiver sets or three-receiver sets to this play call, where you have two tight ends on the field and Lincoln does a great job of making that feel like it all flows together. Bad play-callers, you can feel it when you're watching a game that they are trying to do something. With Lincoln, you don't necessarily feel that -- it all feels fluid. I love this play call specifically using the two tight ends, and then the design is phenomenal.

"It's two tight ends, one on each site, he had a fullback in some capacity, like an H-back, up-back kind of guy, and you fake the run to the left, which again, MarShawn Lloyd, he's going to be a guy that you have to account for in the run game -- oh by the way, Caleb Williams' legs as well -- but a run action to the left, which gets the defense flowing that way, and then you have Jude Wolfe, who pretends to block for a second and then releases into the flat. And not only does he release into the flat, but another reason this play design is great, it's a left hash call. Something that goes hidden from the average football fan, especially in the college game where the hash marks are so wide relative to the NFL, the timing of play calls is one thing but then how you use the hash marks is another big thing. If this was a right hash call instead of a left hash call, Jude Wolfe maybe runs out of room or maybe this defender is able to hang in there because there's just less grass to defend. But by calling this play call on the left hash, with Jude Wolfe being on the right, when he releases there's a lot more room to get into and if this was covered better potentially more room to run toward and Caleb would have been able to throw him open. Obviously, that wasn't needed because he was so wide open.

"But I thought the timing was great, how fluid the play calls worked together were great. I take it for granted when I watch a Lincoln Riley offense, his ability to throw so much at you yet it all syncs together is impressive. And then Jude Wolfe, man, a guy that's battled a lot of injuries getting in there for a touchdown on the road when you needed him to, the schematics of the play, all worked together perfectly."