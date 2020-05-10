News More News
Rounding up the best Twitter reaction to Julien Simon's USC commitment

Ryan Young • TrojanSports
Publisher
@RyanYoungRivals

USC landed another major commitment Sunday as 4-star ATH Julien Simon (Lincoln High School/Tacoma, Wash.) announced his Trojans decision live on Instagram and then Twitter.

**Read the full story on Julien Simon's commitment decision here**

**Read our commitment analysis and full scouting report on Simon here**

Meanwhile, as always, the USC staff celebrated the good news on social media. Here's the roundup of the best reaction tweets following Simon's announcement.

Head coach Clay Helton's customary acknowledgement of a new commit:

USC director of scouting and recruiting strategy Trey Johnson always delivers a gem:

USC defensive coordinator Todd Orlando is fired up by his new linebacker addition:

USC cornerbacks coach Donte Williams, who was Simon's lead recruiter:

USC defensive line coach Vic So'oto is always good for a gif:

USC safeties coach Craig Naivar:

USC director of player personnel Spencer Harris, who leads the recruiting department:

USC assistant AD/director of player development Gavin Morris:

USC tight ends coach John David Baker:

USC wide receivers coach Keary Colbert, who was involved early on in Simon's recruitment:

USC offensive coordinator Graham Harrell:

USC offensive line coach Tim Drevno:

USC offensive graduate assistant Viane Talamaivao:

USC director of HS relations Armond Hawkins Jr.:

USC RB commit Brandon Campbell:

USC CB Chris Steele, who is a close friend of Simon's:

USC OL commit Maximus Gibbs:

USC safety commit Anthony Beavers:

