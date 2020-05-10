**TrojanSports.com is excited to offer a special FREE TRIAL for new subscribers during this unique situation nationally. Sign up and get unlimited premium access for free until Sept. 5 -- the expected start of the 2020 college football season. New subscribers can follow this link and use promo code USC2020. Returning/past subscribers can follow this link to sign in first and start here and enter the promo code.**

Meanwhile, as always, the USC staff celebrated the good news on social media. Here's the roundup of the best reaction tweets following Simon's announcement. Head coach Clay Helton's customary acknowledgement of a new commit:

USC director of scouting and recruiting strategy Trey Johnson always delivers a gem:

USC defensive coordinator Todd Orlando is fired up by his new linebacker addition:

USC cornerbacks coach Donte Williams, who was Simon's lead recruiter:

USC defensive line coach Vic So'oto is always good for a gif:

USC safeties coach Craig Naivar:

USC director of player personnel Spencer Harris, who leads the recruiting department:

Requirements to play in @CoachTOrlando's defense = RUN and HIT. TO plants a flag in the PNW #TakeBackTheWest https://t.co/YEzI2ZG8pD — Spencer Harris (@S_HarrisUSC) May 10, 2020

USC assistant AD/director of player development Gavin Morris:

We have some Pacific NorthWest type of weather in LA today ‼️🌧 ☔️😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/LXNBnuoaft — gavin morris (@DaGman7) May 10, 2020

USC tight ends coach John David Baker:

Ohhhh them Trojans making it Reign down here in Cali!😂✌️✌️#TakeBackTheWest#FightOn✌️ https://t.co/9wyqXAD4nG — John David Baker (@coach_jdbaker) May 10, 2020

USC wide receivers coach Keary Colbert, who was involved early on in Simon's recruitment:

🚨🚨 NEW EDITION 🚨🚨 🗣 Can you stand the REIGN?” ☔️ pic.twitter.com/39PgCcsgJY — Keary Colbert (@kearycolbert) May 10, 2020

USC offensive coordinator Graham Harrell:

USC offensive line coach Tim Drevno:

USC offensive graduate assistant Viane Talamaivao:

USC director of HS relations Armond Hawkins Jr.:

USC RB commit Brandon Campbell:

Mane All Y’all Go Welcome The Newest Member Of The 21 Class @_JulienSimon Great Football Player With Amazing Character✊🏽🖤 #FightOn ✌🏾 — Brandon (BC) Campbell 4🌟 RB (@2021BC) May 10, 2020

USC CB Chris Steele, who is a close friend of Simon's:

USC OL commit Maximus Gibbs: