Rounding up the best Twitter reaction to Julien Simon's USC commitment
USC landed another major commitment Sunday as 4-star ATH Julien Simon (Lincoln High School/Tacoma, Wash.) announced his Trojans decision live on Instagram and then Twitter.
Meanwhile, as always, the USC staff celebrated the good news on social media. Here's the roundup of the best reaction tweets following Simon's announcement.
Head coach Clay Helton's customary acknowledgement of a new commit:
#FightOn ✌️ pic.twitter.com/eKCpPY7r10— Clay Helton (@USCCoachHelton) May 10, 2020
USC director of scouting and recruiting strategy Trey Johnson always delivers a gem:
HUUUUUUGE moves!!! Defense looking right @CoachTOrlando #FightOn ✌️ pic.twitter.com/zr1V8JINir— Trey Johnson (@USCTreyJ) May 10, 2020
USC defensive coordinator Todd Orlando is fired up by his new linebacker addition:
Let’s Go!!!#TakeBackTheWest pic.twitter.com/6AT91ZLYeM— Todd Orlando (@CoachTOrlando) May 10, 2020
USC cornerbacks coach Donte Williams, who was Simon's lead recruiter:
#SocialDistancing from the rest of the #Pac#TakeBackTheWest #FightOn ✌🏽✌🏽✌🏽✌🏽— Donte Williams (@CoachDee_USC) May 10, 2020
This is #USC pic.twitter.com/h0ftjUkI7A
USC defensive line coach Vic So'oto is always good for a gif:
LETSSS GOOOOO!!!#TakeBackTheWest #FightOn ✌🏽#RunAndHit pic.twitter.com/ThSLovkGUE— Vic So'oto (@Coach_Sooto) May 10, 2020
USC safeties coach Craig Naivar:
@CoachTOrlando goes DEEP to the Northwest part of the Ballpark #TakeBackTheWest #RunAndHit pic.twitter.com/1Jh0r2HOph— Craig Naivar (@Coach_Naivar) May 10, 2020
USC director of player personnel Spencer Harris, who leads the recruiting department:
Requirements to play in @CoachTOrlando's defense = RUN and HIT. TO plants a flag in the PNW #TakeBackTheWest https://t.co/YEzI2ZG8pD— Spencer Harris (@S_HarrisUSC) May 10, 2020
USC assistant AD/director of player development Gavin Morris:
We have some Pacific NorthWest type of weather in LA today ‼️🌧 ☔️😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/LXNBnuoaft— gavin morris (@DaGman7) May 10, 2020
USC tight ends coach John David Baker:
Ohhhh them Trojans making it Reign down here in Cali!😂✌️✌️#TakeBackTheWest#FightOn✌️ https://t.co/9wyqXAD4nG— John David Baker (@coach_jdbaker) May 10, 2020
USC wide receivers coach Keary Colbert, who was involved early on in Simon's recruitment:
🚨🚨 NEW EDITION 🚨🚨 🗣 Can you stand the REIGN?” ☔️ pic.twitter.com/39PgCcsgJY— Keary Colbert (@kearycolbert) May 10, 2020
USC offensive coordinator Graham Harrell:
BIG 🐎 ‼️ https://t.co/xIzrhioPde— Graham Harrell (@CoachHarrellUSC) May 10, 2020
USC offensive line coach Tim Drevno:
The Trojans are ROLLING ✌🏼 #FightOn #USC #HCTT https://t.co/7csSSemx4Y— Tim Drevno (@CoachDrev) May 10, 2020
USC offensive graduate assistant Viane Talamaivao:
CALI IZ ACTIVE ✌🏽 #USC #FightOn @CaliHutch_17 #OneInTheChamber 🚨🚨🚨💯✌🏽✌🏽✌🏽 pic.twitter.com/y0z7kQSgn5— Viane Talamaivao (@CoachV_USC) May 10, 2020
USC director of HS relations Armond Hawkins Jr.:
#TakeBackTheWest Fight On! ✌🏾 pic.twitter.com/ogD6jYDyVQ— Armond Hawkins (@Ballhawk__8) May 10, 2020
USC RB commit Brandon Campbell:
Mane All Y’all Go Welcome The Newest Member Of The 21 Class @_JulienSimon Great Football Player With Amazing Character✊🏽🖤 #FightOn ✌🏾— Brandon (BC) Campbell 4🌟 RB (@2021BC) May 10, 2020
USC CB Chris Steele, who is a close friend of Simon's:
Welcome home ✌🏾🖤 https://t.co/BrFaElIJGo— Steele. 🖤 (@KinggChris7) May 10, 2020
USC OL commit Maximus Gibbs:
Yessir @_JulienSimon ✌🏿❤️ https://t.co/namuYCl0q6— Maximus Gibbs (@gibbs_maximus) May 10, 2020
USC safety commit Anthony Beavers:
Congrats boy https://t.co/KcYK6gAe0n— DreamChaser🏁🏁 (@BeaversAnthony) May 10, 2020