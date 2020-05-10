The primary takeaway here is reinforcing the impressive work USC's new defensive staff has done in a matter of months with this recruiting class. Simon -- the No. 108-ranked overall prospect in this class -- is the fourth big-time defensive commit since April 3, including 3-star safety Xamarion Gordon (who has a great chance to end up a 4-star) and 4-star safeties Calen Bullock and Anthony Beavers.

In the case of Simon, USC was his first offer way back late in his freshman year leading into his sophomore year, but the new staff deserves a bulk of the credit here as communication between the program and prospect had fallen off amid the offseason coaching changes.

Donte Williams, the cornerbacks coach and ace recruiter USC hired away from Oregon, took the lead on Simon's recruitment, while defensive coordinator/LBs coach Todd Orlando played a role as well as his future position coach.

Remember, USC signed no defensive backs or linebackers (and only three defensive players in total) last cycle. They now have three DBs and two LBs (including early OLB commit Ma'a Gaoteote) pledged in this class.



Addressing inside linebacker was important for the future of the position. It's doubtful USC will have a pressing need there when Simon arrives with Palaie Gaoteote and Kana'i Mauga entering their junior seasons next fall and not yet creating any NFL draft buzz, Ralen Goforth heading into his sophomore year, Solomon Tuliaupupu still hoping to return from a foot injury that sidelined him his first two years in the program, Eli'jah Winston, Maninoa Tufono and Raymond Scott other players looking to push for more opportunities and Tayler Katoa now back from his two-year church mission with several years of eligibility remaining. But it was a need in this class, nonetheless.

Another positive side effect to keep in mind is what impact this might have on some of USC's other targets from Simon's elite FSP 7-on-7 team, which is based in Washington. The Trojans are recruiting 5-star DE J.T. Tuimoloau, 4-star WR Troy Franklin and 4-star CB Denzel Burke off that squad as well. Just something to keep in mind.

As for the big picture of this 2021 recruiting class, USC now has 11 commitments overall, including four ranked among the top 108 nationally, six Rivals250 prospects in all and eight 4-star commits.