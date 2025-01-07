Breaking down how all the former Trojans fared in the NFL this season

Former Trojans Sam Darnold, right, and Jordan Addison. (Photo by Brad Rempel/USA TODAY Images)

It was a breakout season for former first-round draft pick Sam Darnold, a learning season for rookie quarterback Caleb Williams and another big year for USC's bevy of NFL receivers. Here's a thorough breakdown of how all the former Trojans in the NFL fared this season.

(Photo by Mark Hoffman/USA TODAY Images)

QB Sam Darnold (Minnesota Vikings)

Now on his fourth NFL team, former first-round pick Sam Darnold had a belated career year this season, passing for 4,319 yards, 35 touchdowns and 12 interceptions plus 212 yards and a touchdown rushing. He led the Vikings to a 14-3 record and playoff berth. Darnold had three 300-yard games, passing for 330 yards, 2 TDs and 0 INT in an overtime win over the Bears, 347 yards, 5 TDs and 0 INTs in a win over the Falcons and 377 yards, 3 TDs and 1 INT in a win over the Packers. He is on a one-year, $10 million contract and will be a free agent after the season.

(Photo by Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Images)

QB Caleb Williams (Chicago Bears)

Caleb Williams, the No. 1 overall pick in the draft and former Heisman Trophy winner, passed for 3,541 yards, 20 touchdowns and 6 interceptions and 489 rushing yards in his debut season. Williams threw just 1 interception with 11 touchdowns over his final 11 games this season.

(Photo by Kimberly P. Mitchell/USA TODAY Images)

WR Amon-Ra St. Brown (Detroit Lions)

Amon-Ra St. Brown has had at least 90 catches in each of his four NFL seasons, including three 100-plus campaigns the last three years. He finished the regular season this year with 115 receptions for 1,263 yards and a career-best 12 touchdowns while leading the Lions to the No. 1 seed in the NFC, further affirming his stature as one of the best wide receivers in the NFL. St. Brown had four 100-yard games, including 14 catches for 193 yards and a TD in a loss to the Bills last month.

(Photo by Brett Davis/USA TODAY Images)

WR Drake London (Atlanta Falcons)

Drake London set career-highs in his third season, catching 100 passes for 1,271 yards and 9 touchdowns. That included three 100-yard games, including a season-best finale last weekend vs. the Carolina Panthers as he caught 10 passes for 187 yards and 2 scores. In three seasons with the Falcons, London has 241 catches for 3,042 yards and 15 TDs.

(Photo by Thomas Shea/USA TODAY Images)

S Calen Bullock (Houston Texans)

Calen Bullock, a third-round draft pick, started 13 games and played 977 defensive snaps for the Texans this season, notching 54 tackles, 5 interceptions (most by any rookie this year), 11 pass breakups and a fumble recovery.

(Photo by Dan Powers/USA TODAY Images)

WR Jordan Addison (Minnesota Vikings)

In his second NFL season, the former first-round pick caught 63 passes for 875 yards and 9 touchdowns (plus a rushing TD) while helping the Vikings to the playoffs. In two seasons, Jordan Addison has 133 catches for 1,786 yards, 19 touchdowns and the rushing TD. He had two 100-yard games this season, including 8 catches for 162 yards and a TD in a win over the Bears and 8 catches for 133 yards and 3 TDs vs. the Falcons.

(Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Images)

DE Leonard Williams (Seattle Seahawks)

The veteran defensive end Leonard Williams had another big season with a career-high 16 tackles for loss and 11 sacks (the second-best total of his career). He also had 64 tackles, a pick-6 and 3 pass breakups. Williams now has 54.5 sacks in 10 seasons.

(Photo by Grace Hollars/USA TODAY Images)

WR Michael Pittman (Indianapolis Colts)

In his fifth NFL season, Michael Pittman tallied 69 catches for 808 yards and 3 TDs in 16 games. He had two 100-yard games this season. Through five seasons, Pittman has 405 receptions for 4,470 yards and 18 touchdowns.

(Photo by Darren Yamashita/USA TODAY Images)

OL Alijah Vera-Tucker (New York Jets)

(Photo by Denny Medley/USA TODAY Images)

In his fourth season in the NFL, Alijah Vera-Tucker started every game at right guard for the Jets, tallying 916 snaps. He gave up 16 pressures including 4 sacks in 619 pass-blocking snaps.

(Photo by Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Images)

OL Tyron Smith (New York Jets)

The veteran offensive tackle started 10 games at left tackle for the Jets before sustaining a neck injury. He's reportedly considering retirement.

OL Austin Jackson (Miami Dolphins)

In his fifth season with the Miami Dolphins, Austin Jackson started eight games at right tackle, logging 542 snaps before sustaining a meniscus tear. He allowed 15 pressures with 3 sacks.

(Photo by Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Images)

DE Tuli Tuipulotu (Los Angeles Chargers)

In his second season with the Chargers, Tuli Tuipulotu had a career-high 8.5 sacks along with 42 tackles, a forced fumble and 2 pass breakups.

(Photo by Jay Biggerstaff/USA TODAY Images)

S Isaiah Pola-Mao (Las Vegas Raiders)

Isaiah Pola-Mao has gone from a forgettable final season USC to undrafted free agent to starting safety in his third season with the Raiders. He broke out this season with 89 tackles, 5 pass breakups, a sack and 2 forced fumbles while playing 952 defensive snaps.

S Talanoa Hufanga (San Francisco 49ers)

Talanoa Hufanga played seven games and 308 defensive snaps this season, totaling 38 tackles and 2 tackles for loss.

CB Adoree' Jackson (New York Giants)

In his eighth season in the NFL and fourth with the Giants, Jackson played 426 snaps while recording 28 tackles, 5 pass breakups and a forced fumble.

OL Justin Dedich (Los Angeles Chargers)

As an undrafted rookie, Justin Dedich made 3 starts and logged 205 snaps at left guard for the Chargers. He allowed 7 pressures with 0 sacks in 115 pass-blocking snaps.

WR Nelson Agholor (Baltimore Ravens)

In his 10th NFL season and second with the Baltimore Ravens, Nelson Agholor had a career-low 14 receptions for 231 yards and 2 TDs in 14 games.

OL Andrew Vorhees (Baltimore Ravens)

Andrew Vorhees played 268 offensive snaps for the Ravens while starting three games at left guard. He allowed 4 pressures and 0 sacks over 135 pass-blocking snaps.

OL Chuma Edoga (Dallas Cowboys)

Chuma Edoga played 224 offensive snaps with four starts at left tackle for the Dallas Cowboys. He allowed 7 pressures, including 2 sacks in his sixth NFL season with his third franchise.

WR Robert Woods (Houston Texans)

In his 12th NFL season and second with the Texans, Robert Woods had a career-low 20 catches for 203 yards.

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (Kansas City Chiefs)

In his eighth NFL season, JuJu Smith-Schuster returned to the Chiefs after a year with the Patriots. He finished with a career-low 18 receptions for 231 yards and 2 TDs.

DT Jay Tufele (Cincinnati Bengals)

Jay Tufele played 242 defensive snaps, including three starts in his fourth NFL season and third with the Cincinnati Bengals. He had 15 tackles and his first career half sack and pass breakup.

CB Christian Roland-Wallace (Kansas City Chiefs)

After signing with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent, Christian Roland-Wallace played 194 defensive snaps with two starts at nickel. He finished with 34 tackles, an interception, a pass breakup and a forced fumble.

LB Uchenna Nwosu (Seattle Seahawks)

In his seventh NFL season and third with the Seattle Seahawks, Uchenna Nwosu logged 190 defensive snaps and tallied 14 tackles, a sack and 10 QB pressures.

DT Brandon Pili (Seattle Seahawks)

Brandon Pili played in eight games, totaling 69 snaps with 1 tackle. He also spent time on the Seahawks' practice squad.

LB Kana'i Mauga (Las Vegas Raiders)

Kana'i Mauga was a regular on special teams for the Raiders, playing in 12 games but with just 9 snaps on defense. He had 3 tackles in his second season with the Raiders.

DT Marlon Tuipulotu (Kansas City Chiefs)

Marlon Tuipulotu played in the final two games of the season for the Chiefs, including a Week 18 start, logging 61 snaps overall with 4 tackles and 1 pressure.

DE Solomon Byrd (Houston Texans)

Solomon Byrd, a seventh-round draft pick this year, made his NFL debut this past weekend, playing 20 snaps and notching 2 tackles and a QB pressure.

CB Kevon Seymour (Washington Commanders)

Kevon Seymour played just 17 snaps on special teams this season -- his seventh in the NFL.

WR Brenden Rice (Los Angeles Chargers)

Brenden Rice played just 13 snaps over three games as a rookie and did not have any stats.

OL Jarrett Kingston (Carolina Panthers)

Jarrett Kingston played one offensive line snap and 24 special teams snaps in his debut season.

RB MarShawn Lloyd (Green Bay Packers)

MarShawn Lloyd, a third-round pick in the last draft, played just 10 snaps while appearing in just one game this season for the Packers due to injury.

RB Keaontay Ingram (Kansas City Chiefs)

Keaontay Ingram spent most of the year on the Chiefs' practice squad, appearing in one game for 5 snaps with no stats. He spent the previous two years with the Arizona Cardinals, rushing for 134 yards and a touchdown.

Spent season on injured reserved

WR Tahj Washington (Miami Dolphins) CB Mekhi Blackmon (Minnesota Vikings) DE Drake Jackson (San Francisco 49ers)

On practice squad