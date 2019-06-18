The new 2021 Rivals100 rankings are out, and USC is in play for a number of highly-ranked prospects on that list. Here's a rundown of those key targets:

No. 4 Korey Foreman, SDE, Corona Centennial

-Foreman is really close to former teammate Drake Jackson, who was the star of USC's spring practice as a true freshman, and has long held an affinity for the Trojans. There is still a lot of work to do in his recruitment, of course, but he was on campus last Wednesday for the Trojans' first Elite Camp. Meanwhile, here's what he told us last month: "Growing up, that's always been one of my dream schools followed by some SEC schools. But yeah, USC has always been up there to me."

No. 8 Emeka Egbuka, WR, Steilacoom (Steilacoom, Wash.)

-Egbuka is firmly on USC's radar, but the Trojans have steep competition here. The standout WR just received an offer from Clemson and hopes to visit Clemson, Alabama and LSU next month, he told Rivals' Adam Gorney.

No. 19 Beaux Collins, WR, St. John Bosco

-Collins is one of the most coveted players in the 2021 class and just recently picked up a Clemson offer after a visit there.

No. 20 Preston Stone, QB, Parish Episcopal School (Dallas, Texas)

-Here's what he told Rivals' Sam Spiegelman last week: "Obviously, USC is a great school. Just about every quarterback that ends up there gets drafted or plays in the league. It's always really exciting to watch. I built a relationship with Coach Harrell when he in Denton at UNT and he visited my school a couple of times. I've been talking to Coach Harrell the past few years and I'm really excited about USC."

No. 21 Jake Garcia, QB, Narbonne

-Garcia was on campus last week for the first Elite Camp before heading out to Miami for a visit. Here's what he told Rivals' Adam Gorney this week: “Coach Harrell is a really cool guy and also very knowledgeable in what he’s doing. He’s knowledgeable in his craft and he’s definitely a coach I can see myself playing for.”

No. 23 Troy Franklin, WR, Menlo Atherton (Atherton, Calif.)

-Franklin was at USC's first Elite Camp last Wednesday.

No. 35 Raesjon Davis, OLB, Mater Dei

-Davis is high on USC and LSU. He's expected to be on campus Wednesday for the Trojans' second Elite Camp. Here's what he told us back in March after attending USC's Junior Day: "They're really going to be in the picture for me always because I grew up liking them and this is where I'm from. So they're always going to be in the picture for me. I just want to see where Coach Helton can take them and see how good they can get in the next few years."

No. 37 Seven McGee, ATH, Narbonne

-McGee is committed to Oregon, but USC is not giving up on him. He talked about where his recruitment stands with Rivals' Adam Gorney last month.

No. 65 Cristian Dixon, WR, Mater Dei

-Notre Dame is the favorite for Dixon, but he has transferred into Mater Dei and will have 2020 USC QB commit Bryce Young in his ear all season about the Trojans. USC definitely wants him. Here's what he said when we talked to him last month: "USC is definitely going to be one of my top choices -- down the street, hometown school, most definitely," Dixon said.

No. 82 Jonathan Flowe, OLB, Upland

-His brother Justin Flowe is perhaps USC's top priority in the 2020 class. And wherever he ends up, there's a good chance younger brother Jonathan follows in his path.

No. 96 Latrell Neville, WR, Willowbridge HS (Houston, Texas)

-USC offered him in early May and has him as a high priority in this 2021 class. Here's what he told us upon receiving his offer: "Man, I was so happy. They are definitely at the top among other schools. They are a school that I've been waiting on." He tells TrojanSports.com that he plans to visit USC at the end of July.



