As soon as defensive line coach Vic So'oto was hired by USC in February, away from Virginia, he went to work re-offering east coast prospects he had built relationships with during his time with the Cavaliers program. The early returns have been encouraging with several of those targets reciprocating USC interest and naming the Trojans among their top contenders, but the first true domino to fall from those efforts came Friday as 2021 defensive end Colin Mobley (DeMatha High School/Hyattsville, Md.) announced his commitment to USC. Mobley, who is rated a 3-star prospect and had more than two dozen offers nationally, is the second defensive line commit for USC in this class and the first since So'oto arrived, while reflecting the continued success of the Trojans' new defensive staff in general this recruiting cycle. Overall, Mobley is USC's 12th commit in the 2021 class, which moved the Trojans to No. 3 in the Rivals rankings. RELATED: Commitment Analysis: What USC is getting in DE Colin Mobley | In his words: Mobley discusses his Trojans decision

Went through some tragedies.. I made it out to make it right. COMMITTED! #FIGHTON✌🏾 pic.twitter.com/AGfvKrsOWm — Colin Mobley (@selfmadecee_) May 15, 2020

Mobley emphasized the combination of strong academics and athletics at USC as key factor in his decision, along with his relationship with So'oto and head coach Clay Helton. "I have a strong bond with coach So’oto as well as coach Helton," he told Rivals' Adam Friedman. "They talked about me having the opportunity to come in early and contribute while still receiving a degree that holds weight. ... "Me and him (coach So’oto) can talk about anything. Whether it’s from a football standpoint or a life standpoint, I feel like I can relate to him. He always makes sure to check in with me and my family to make sure everyone’s doing well." **Read Mobley's full interview with Friedman here**