**TrojanSports.com is excited to offer a special FREE TRIAL for new subscribers during this unique situation nationally. Sign up and get unlimited premium access for free until Sept. 5 -- the expected start of the 2020 college football season. New subscribers can follow this link and use promo code USC2020 . Returning/past subscribers can follow this link to sign in first and start here and enter the promo code.**

USC's recruiting momentum continued with another big addition Friday, as 2021 defensive end Colin Mobley (DeMatha HS/Hyattsville, Md.) announced his Trojans commitment.

Mobley is the second defensive lineman commit in this class for USC along with 4-star DT Jay Toia (Grace Brethren HS), who committed back in June of 2018.

He's the 12th commit overall for the Trojans in this class and the ninth since March 11, as the new defensive staff in particular has been highly productive in making an immediate impact on the recruiting trail.

We take a closer look at Mobley's commitment, including a look inside the film room and scouting reports from both DeMatha HS coach Bill McGregor and Rivals analyst Adam Friedman.

RELATED: USC lands commitment from 2021 DE Colin Mobley | In his own words: Mobley discusses his Trojans decision