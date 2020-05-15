Commitment Analysis: What USC is getting in DE Colin Mobley
USC's recruiting momentum continued with another big addition Friday, as 2021 defensive end Colin Mobley (DeMatha HS/Hyattsville, Md.) announced his Trojans commitment.
Mobley is the second defensive lineman commit in this class for USC along with 4-star DT Jay Toia (Grace Brethren HS), who committed back in June of 2018.
He's the 12th commit overall for the Trojans in this class and the ninth since March 11, as the new defensive staff in particular has been highly productive in making an immediate impact on the recruiting trail.
We take a closer look at Mobley's commitment, including a look inside the film room and scouting reports from both DeMatha HS coach Bill McGregor and Rivals analyst Adam Friedman.
What's it mean for the Trojans?
USC signed three defensive linemen in the 2020 recruiting class, in defensive tackles Jamar Sekona and Kobe Pepe and defensive end Tuli Tuipulotu.
But the position group figures to see major turnover after next season, and remains an area of focus for the staff. Defensive tackles Jay Tufele and Marlon Tuipulotu likely bound for the NFL draft, veteran rotation cog Brandon Pili entering his senior year and defensive ends Caleb Tremplay and Connor Murrphy also entering their final years of eligibility.
With Mobley and early 4-star commit Jay Toia already in the fold of this 2021 class, defensive line coach Vic So'oto is still eyeing some high-end targets like 5-star DEs Korey Foreman, J.T. Tuimoloau and Maason Smith and 4-star DE Aaron Armitage, so don't expect the Trojans to be done adding talent along the defensive line.
Film room
Scouting report from DeMatha HS coach Bill McGregor:
What stands out overall about Colin Mobley as a defensive end prospect from your time with him?
McGregor: "Colin works extremely hard. He's very dedicated. He's incredibly coachable -- he wants to be good. So because of that, he's going to put the extra effort in, the extra time in and do whatever it takes to make him an outstanding player."
What's his greatest asset or skill right now as a prospect?
McGregor: "No. 1, on the football field he's a very good athlete and he runs well. He has great agility, he can literally go sideline to sideline and make plays. His intensity I think is very, very important to his success. I love how he plays. Also, as a teammate, he's a great teammate, great leader. He doesn't say a whole lot, but when he says it it's important. He does a great job, I think, of leading by example. Every day he's always on time, every day you don't have to worry about him practicing hard, every day he does what he's supposed to do. And that's invaluable for a young person."
