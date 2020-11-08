TrojanSports - Bru McCoy makes most of long-awaited Trojans debut

Bru McCoy has been a man on a mission this year. A mission to move past all questions and conversations about his trying 2019 and lost first season with the Trojans. More so, a mission to remind everyone why he was a 5-star prospect coming out of local football powerhouse Mater Dei High School and why his arrival at USC was billed as such a big deal in the first place. So what a narrative it was Saturday for McCoy, in his first game in a Trojans uniform, to provide two of the biggest plays in USC's improbable and incredible 28-27 win over Arizona State. "More than anything just happy to be out there, happy to help the team get a big win. It’s been a long time since I’ve been able to play a game, so there were a lot of jitters heading into the game," McCoy said. "But by about the end of the first quarter, it just felt like playing ball again. I was just excited to keep playing and executing." McCoy didn't know what to expect from his role. He played limited snaps in the first half, picking up 6 yards on a forward pitch play. "I didn’t have any expectation to play more or less at any point in the game. Just had to be prepared whenever I was called upon," he'd say later. And indeed his time would come. With just under 3 minutes remaining and USC needing a miracle (or several miracles) to avoid a demoralizing defeat, McCoy and his former Mater Dei teammate Amon-Ra St. Brown ran vertical routes down the left side on a free fourth-down play after Arizona State had jumped offsides. Because the penalty removed any potential consequences, quarterback Kedon Slovis lofted the ball toward a well-covered St. Brown in the end zone. The ball would carom off his hand and right to McCoy, who was next to him for the first touchdown in the Trojans' final-minutes flurry.

McCoy and Slovis both indicated that St. Brown intentionally tipped the ball up to give someone else a chance to make a play on it. "We called a freeze play, so we didn’t even have a play called at the time, but they just jumped offsides, so we ran verts. Amon-Ra did a great job just being aware. He realized it was a free play, so since it's a free play might as well give an opportunity to somebody. So he tipped the ball up, just was situationally aware, and I was able to make a play," McCoy said. Both players were situationally aware, for that matter. And if that had been McCoy's only contribution, it would have made for a significant debut. Instead, moments later he was falling on a successful onside kick recovery, which further extended the Trojans' long-odds comeback.

