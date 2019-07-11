USC sophomore wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown remembers well the moment Bru McCoy told him he wanted to rejoin the Trojans after a semester at Texas.

McCoy, who previously starred with St. Brown and USC quarterback JT Daniels together at Mater Dei High School, had of course signed with the Trojans and enrolled on campus in January before quickly transferring to Texas … only to officially return this summer.

"I remember he FaceTimed me, I think this was when he got back from Texas during his break. He was like, he wanted to come back. I was like, 'Damn, you just left,'" St. Brown recalled this week. "But I was all in. I was all in for it and happy that he wanted to come back.

"I believed that he wanted to come back, but I didn't know if he could, if it was possible. But he made it happen."

McCoy has kept a low profile since creating all kinds of buzz earlier this summer with his transfer reversal. He hasn't been interviewed since his decision to rejoin the Trojans, and a lingering illness has kept him from participating in team activities of late, St. Brown said.



"I haven't really seen him much, he's been sick for a while so he hasn't really been doing much of the workouts or anything. Today was one of the first days he's been actually out there -- he didn't participate, he was standing out there, but he's been sick for a while," St. Brown said on Tuesday.

St. Brown has also been absent from USC's player-run practices due to a scheduling conflict with his summer microeconomics class.

So there hasn't been a full Mater Dei reunion on the field just yet -- but it's coming.

While McCoy has not been made available for interviews since his return to USC, he had talked to TrojanSports.com at length back in January before his initial transfer about what it meant to him to team up with St. Brown and Daniels again with the Trojans.

