The bond between USC's Bru McCoy, JT Daniels and Amon-Ra St. Brown
USC sophomore wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown remembers well the moment Bru McCoy told him he wanted to rejoin the Trojans after a semester at Texas.
McCoy, who previously starred with St. Brown and USC quarterback JT Daniels together at Mater Dei High School, had of course signed with the Trojans and enrolled on campus in January before quickly transferring to Texas … only to officially return this summer.
"I remember he FaceTimed me, I think this was when he got back from Texas during his break. He was like, he wanted to come back. I was like, 'Damn, you just left,'" St. Brown recalled this week. "But I was all in. I was all in for it and happy that he wanted to come back.
"I believed that he wanted to come back, but I didn't know if he could, if it was possible. But he made it happen."
McCoy has kept a low profile since creating all kinds of buzz earlier this summer with his transfer reversal. He hasn't been interviewed since his decision to rejoin the Trojans, and a lingering illness has kept him from participating in team activities of late, St. Brown said.
"I haven't really seen him much, he's been sick for a while so he hasn't really been doing much of the workouts or anything. Today was one of the first days he's been actually out there -- he didn't participate, he was standing out there, but he's been sick for a while," St. Brown said on Tuesday.
St. Brown has also been absent from USC's player-run practices due to a scheduling conflict with his summer microeconomics class.
So there hasn't been a full Mater Dei reunion on the field just yet -- but it's coming.
While McCoy has not been made available for interviews since his return to USC, he had talked to TrojanSports.com at length back in January before his initial transfer about what it meant to him to team up with St. Brown and Daniels again with the Trojans.
'The mentality that he has is very admirable'
Asked back in January if he and St. Brown had been competitive with one another while both playing starring roles for Mater Dei in 2017, McCoy said their relationship was "competitive in like a very conducive way to one another."
"When Osiris [St. Brown] was on the team, Osiris was like big brother, he kind of led the pack. And so when Osiris leaves, Amon-Ra, it's his turn to be the first one in line, do the drill first. After he takes his one-on-one rep, he watches mine and says, you know, 'Do this better.' Or he'll lose one, I'll win, and he'll be like, 'How did you beat him off that?'" McCoy said.
"So I took a lot of what he did [that year] and transferred it over to the way I practiced. He'd stay after practice every day to catch balls, [so] I stayed after practice to catch balls. He would take extra one-on-one reps with Elias [Ricks] after practice, I would take extra one-on-one reps with Elias after practice. Just because you recognize, you look at Amon-Ra, you want to see what gets him there. I don't care if people say, 'You're copying him.' So what, look at what he's doing."
SIGN UP TO READ MORE ABOUT MCCOY'S RELATIONSHIP WITH ST. BROWN AND DANIELS:
TrojanSports.com is running its best deal of the year. Sign up for a FREE TRIAL THROUGH THE END OF AUGUST with access to all of our premium content, including the most up-to-date breaking news, thorough daily recruiting coverage, exclusive features and podcasts along with our popular message board.
---> CLICK HERE to take advantage of this special deal (use promo code USC2019), and to sweeten the offer, those who continue beyond the free trial will receive an extra month on a monthly subscription or an EXTRA SIX MONTHS for an annual subscription
When they last played together, catching passes from Daniels on that undefeated 2017 Mater Dei team, St. Brown racked up 72 grabs for 1,320 yards and 20 touchdowns while McCoy totaled 46 receptions for 770 yards and 11 TDs (according to MaxPreps).
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news