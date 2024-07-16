Trestin Castro has been content with his commitment to USC since making an early decision in April. The four-star prospect from Upland grew up a fan of the Trojans, so when the new defensive staff prioritized him early in the cycle it made for an easy choice.

The 6-foot-1 recruit remains firmly committed to USC, and he took an official visit last month as he continues to build his bond with Trojans secondary coach Doug Belk and the rest of the staff.