Published Apr 11, 2025
WATCH: Sights and sounds from USC's Thursday practice
Ryan Young  •  TrojanSports
Check out clips of star receiver Ja'Kobi Lane, new cornerback DJ Harvey, USC's defensive linemen and more in our Sights and Sounds package from the Trojans' eighth spring practice Thursday.

