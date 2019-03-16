TrojanSports.com

Meeting with local reporters last week for the first time since his hiring in December, USC defensive line coach Chad Kauha'aha'a had to answer one important preliminary question before any football talk.

How exactly is that last name pronounced?

"Cow-HA-a-HA-a. You got to stop it right there," he said pointing to the base of his throat with a smile. "Coach K's easier, though."

Kauha'aha'a was an eye-catching hire for the Trojans this offseason, not just for his name but for his experience coaching some very physical defensive lines throughout his career and for his personal connections in Hawaii, an area USC recruits heavily.

While staff changes were expected after a 5-7 season last fall, the one surprise in the moves made was coach Clay Helton's decision to dismiss defensive line coach and celebrated USC alum Kenechi Udeze, who was regarded as one of the program's better recruiters.

Kauha'aha'a says he was just as surprised to get the call from Helton to see if he was interested in the job.

"One day I was recruiting in Phoenix and coach Helton gave me a call. I was pretty surprised when that happened. We talked a little bit and he said he's calling me for a reason -- it wasn't just a courtesy call -- and we went on and on with the conversation, had a good conversation," Kauha'aha'a recalled. "He contacted [Boise State head coach] Bryan Harsin and we went through the interview process. I guess I did a good job with [defensive coordinator Clancy Pendergast] and him and ended up getting the job."

Kauha'aha'a, who played his college ball at Utah, coached his alma mater Baldwin High in Wailuku, Hawaii, from 2002-04, and more recently got to know USC recruiting coordinator/linebackers coach Johnny Nansen (who scouts Hawaii heavily) on the recruiting trail.

"We recruit the same areas and I've gotten to know coach Nansen over the years. We've had some battles in recruiting, so that was kind of my ties to USC," he said.