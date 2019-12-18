**Not subscribed? We have a new promo for the holiday season! New annual subscribers get 25% off their first year, plus a $75.00 digital gift code to use at NIKE.com (or Converse.com) and any retail store locations in the United States and Puerto Rico. Must use promo code NIKE at sign-up. Details and sign-up links here .**

USC coach Clay Helton had his talking points Wednesday as he faced the media to discuss the Trojans' 11 signees during the start of the NCAA's early signing period.

With each question about what this USC class lacked, he understandably tried to steer the conversation back to what the Trojans had. When he was asked questions pertaining to recruiting rankings, he talked instead about fit. Continually, he reminded reporters that USC filled its needs along the offensive and defensive lines.

In fairness, that wasn't much Helton could say Wednesday that would have appeased fans.

While there was buzz throughout the weekend and first part of the week that the Trojans could reel in local 5-star linebacker Justin Flowe (Upland HS), the potential game-changing target instead announced live on ESPNU in the morning that he would be signing with Oregon.

As for USC, it presently has one 4-star prospect (Moorpark HS OL Jonah Monheim), nine 3-star prospects and a scholarship kicker signed in this 2020 class. The only surprise addition for the Trojans on early signing day was 3-star DE Tuli Tuipulotu (Lawndale HS).

A couple of the program's top remaining targets -- 4-star WR Gary Bryant (Corona Centennial HS) and 4-star CB Darion Green-Warren (Narbonne HS) -- have delayed formal announcements until the All-American Bowl in San Antonio, Texas, on Jan. 4, though they were expected to quietly sign with their school of choice this week. USC is perceived to be in good position for Bryant, while Michigan had emerged as a major contender with Green-Warren late in this process.

USC can also add to its class further before National Signing Day in February, though as Helton reiterated Wednesday this will be a small class due to scholarship limits.

That too was an emphasis of his comments Wednesday while deflecting questions about the recruiting rankings or what impact the year-long speculation about his job status had on the process.

"It's nice to sign great players, but it's also nice to sign great players that you have to have," he said. "If you all of a sudden don't take a view of a picture that's one, two years ahead and acquire what you need at certain positions, then you're going to get overloaded and you're going to look up and you're going to be weak at a position. The one thing I can say about our team, as you look and I think everybody would be in agreement here, is our depth at each position is equal. You don't see a weakness …

"The guys that we signed, I know there's a lot of stars out there, there's a lot of evaluation, but in a smaller class we had to go address our needs and the needs were big men and they needed to be 300-pounders. And that's why when you look up at these 11 men, eight of them are those interior big men."

There's no arguing that need. USC brought in just two offensive linemen in each of the last two cycles, and it was indeed a priority to replenish depth at that position and build a foundation for the future.

The Trojans brought in some intriguing prospects along the offensive line with Monheim (6-foot-5, 290 pounds), the 4-star OT from Moorpark; 3-star Casey Collier (6-7, 290), from Barbers Hill HS in Mont Belvieu, Texas; 3-star Courtland Ford (6-5, 305), from Cedar Hill HS in Cedar Hill, Texas; 3-star Andres Dewerk (6-7, 295), from Los Gatos HS in San Jose, Calif.; 3-star Andrew Milek (6-5, 290), from Brophy Prep in Chandler, Ariz.; and 3-star Caadyn Stephen (6-5, 285), from Camas HS in Camas, Wash.

On the defensive side, USC signed 3-star DT Kobe Pepe (6-1, 295), from St. John Bosco HS; 3-star DT Jamar Sekona (6-2, 300), from Marin Catholic HS in Kentfield, Calif.; and 3-star DE Tuli Tuipulotu (6-3, 265), from Lawndale HS.

Again, Tuipulotu, the younger brother of USC starting DT Marlon Tuipulotu, was the only new addition Wednesday who wasn't previously committed.

Joshua Jackson, a 3-star WR from Narbonne HS, was the only offensive skill position player signed. And 2-star K Parker Lewis, from Saguaro HS in Scottsdale, Ariz., rounded out the early signees.

Jackson, Pepe and Lewis are early enrollees while the rest will join the program in the summer.

As it presently stands, USC's 2020 class is ranked 74th -- obviously an all-time low for the program in the history of the Rivals rankings, which go back to 2002. The Trojans are a spot ahead of Navy, last in the Pac-12 and also behind the likes of non-Power 5 programs Louisiana Tech (57), Western Michigan (60), Army (64), Bowling Green (64), Tulane (69) and Middle Tennessee State (71).

"I will say that the numbers are limited in this class, like I've said. It's not going to be [about] the national ranking because you just don't have the numbers, but it does fill the needs," Helton said. "And I'm more worried, again, about wins than I am about winning today. I'm more worried about winning on Saturdays."

Monheim, ranked the No. 25 player in the state of California, is the only top-25 in-state player in that group.

Only five of those top-25 California prospects remain publicly uncommitted, including Bryant (No. 6); WR LV Bunkley-Shelton (No. 13), who has been recruited by USC but there has been no recent buzz between the two sides; and Green-Warren (No. 22).

